2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The relay lineups for the finals of the women’s 4×200 free relay have been released, with many changes made from prelims.

Despite recording the slowest split on the prelims relay (1:58.35), the United States is having 15-year-old Claire Weinstein lead off, most likely due to her best time of 1:56.94 set in the individual 200 free two days ago. Notably, they are also having her Sandpipers teammate Bella Sims as anchor, a position that usually Katie Ledecky takes. Sims anchored the prelims relay in 1:55.91, which was the fastest out of the entire field. Instead, veterans Leah Smith and Ledecky will be squeezed in between rookies Weinstein and Sims as the second and third legs.

Canada has replaced three out of the four members of their prelims relay, only retaining Taylor Ruck. She will be joined alongside Kayla Sanchez, Summer McIntosh, and Penny Oleksiak. Three out of the four Canadians on this relay will have session doubles, as Sanchez and Oleksiak will be swimming the 100 free semifinals and McIntosh will have the 200 fly finals.

Australia bumped up Kiah Melverton from the prelims relay, which makes sense considering that she recorded the fastest split on her team (1:56.49). Notably, they went with the veteran Leah Neale over Lani Pallister to take the second vacant spot on the finals relay alongside Mollie O’Callaghan and Madi Wilson. Neale led off the prelims relay in 1:57.03 whereas Pallister split 1:56.86 off a rolling start.

China has opted to to bring in Li Bingjie and Ai Yanhan from their prelims squad to join Tang Muhan and Yang Junxuan. This leaves out Zhang Yufei, who was on last year’s world record breaking relay, and Lao Lihui, who split 1;56.91 on the prelims relay compared to Li’s 1:57.55 leadoff.

