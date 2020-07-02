Wisconsin Nabs MN AA State Champion Evan Bock for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

WEST Express butterflier Evan Bock has verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers for fall 2021. Bock is a rising senior at Chanhassen High School, not far from Minneapolis.

I am super pumped to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison! Huge thanks goes out to my coaches that have helped me get here especially, Heidi Miler from West Express. Also all the support I have received from my parents. Happy to be a Badger❗️#OnWisconsin ❕

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.83

100 free – 46.31

200 free – 1:41.31

100 fly – 48.56

200 fly – 1:49.27

200 IM – 1:51.84

Bock is the defending Minnesota AA Champion in the 100 fly (48.86). He was also runner-up at that meet in the 50 free (20.91). In both events, he made marked improvements from the 2019 state meet, where he was just 21.2 in the 50 free and 50.7 in the 100 fly. Bock also swam on both state title-earning free relays, splitting 20.48 on the 200 and 45.23 anchoring the 400.

Last year, Bock competed at the 2019 Futures Championships in Des Moines and the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. At Futures, Bock posted a 56.74 in the 100m fly to place fourth overall, while his highest finish at Winter Juniors – West was in the 100 fly at 39th (49.18).

Wisconsin’s butterfly group last year was led by rising senior MJ Mao in the 100 at 46.0, while rising sophomore Wes Jekel was close behind (46.2). In the 200, the Badgers just graduated top swimmer Joseph Milinovich (1:44.44).

Speed is on the way for the Badgers; incoming freshman Andrew Benson, a versatile sprinter, brings in 47.6/1:47.5 fly times. Meanwhile, Bock joins Yigit Aslan, Nico Butera, Ben Wiegand and Matthew Segal in Wisconsin’s class of 2025.

