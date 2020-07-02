England’s Pools Get Governmental Visit In Plea For Reopening

Most swimmers within the nation of England have yet to be able to return to indoor swimming, as coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions are preventing leisure centers from reopening at this time.

It was originally believed that England’s pools would fall into the next phase of economic reopening on July 4th; however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not include aquatic facilities in his list of businesses able to reopen. The go-ahead was given to pubs, restaurants, hair salons, cinemas and museums.

We’ve reported how a select group of upper-tier athletes, 32 according to British Swimming, have been provided permission to access National Training Centres of Loughborough and Bath. However, that means thousands of swimmers from age groupers to the elite are being left high and dry.

We also highlighted that Swim England officially launched an #OpenOurPools campaign. The organization called on its members, clubs, coaches, teachers, swim schools, swimmers and facility operators to plead with the nation’s government to allow pools to reopen on July 4th, with a petition ultimately being submitted to government.

Entering the July 4th weekend, Swim England confirmed that government and public health officials have toured 4 swimming pools, indoor and outdoor. as a way to view first-hand how the facilities are able to operate safely.

Of the visit, Swim England CEO Jane Nickerson stated, “I am pleased to update everyone that the visit today was positive. We still await an official announcement when pools can reopen again but we see this a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction.”