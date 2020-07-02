Daily Swim Coach Workout #141

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

500 on 9:00 SKIDS w/chutes

(3min)

4x rounds

1×50 on 1:00 Back w/straps

2×25 on :40 Back Rainbow focus

(3min)

1 round

4×200 on 3:00 Back [Desc 1-4 for technique]

2×75 on 1:30 Back [8m, fast]

4×200 on 2:50 Back [Desc 1-4 for Technique]

2×50 on 1:00 Back [10m, fast]

4×200 on 2:40 Back [Hold technique]

2×25 on :40 Back [12m, fast]

(3min)

5min start video

15min starts, turns finishes

4x rounds

1×50 on 1:00 Free w/straps

2×25 on :40 Free Rainbow focus

(3min)

1 round

3×200 on 2:50 Free [Desc 1-3 for technique]

2×75 on 1:30 Free [8m, fast]

3×200 on 2:40 Free [Desc 1-3 for Technique]

2×50 on 1:00 Free [10m, fast]

3×200 on 2:30 Free [Technique]

2×25 on :40 Free [12m, fast]

(3min)

Dryland = Core series