Daily Swim Coach Workout #141

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
500 on 9:00 SKIDS w/chutes
(3min)
4x rounds
1×50 on 1:00 Back w/straps
2×25 on :40 Back Rainbow focus
(3min)
1 round
4×200 on 3:00 Back [Desc 1-4 for technique]
2×75 on 1:30 Back [8m, fast]
4×200 on 2:50 Back [Desc 1-4 for Technique]
2×50 on 1:00 Back [10m, fast]
4×200 on 2:40 Back [Hold technique]
2×25 on :40 Back [12m, fast]
(3min)
5min start video
15min starts, turns finishes
4x rounds
1×50 on 1:00 Free w/straps
2×25 on :40 Free Rainbow focus
(3min)
1 round
3×200 on 2:50 Free [Desc 1-3 for technique]
2×75 on 1:30 Free [8m, fast]
3×200 on 2:40 Free [Desc 1-3 for Technique]
2×50 on 1:00 Free [10m, fast]
3×200 on 2:30 Free [Technique]
2×25 on :40 Free [12m, fast]
(3min)
Dryland = Core series
John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA
