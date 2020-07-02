Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #141

Workout Context

The Workout

500 on 9:00 SKIDS w/chutes
(3min)

4x rounds
    1×50 on 1:00 Back w/straps
    2×25 on :40 Back Rainbow focus
(3min)

1 round
    4×200 on 3:00 Back [Desc 1-4 for technique]
    2×75 on 1:30 Back [8m, fast]
    4×200 on 2:50 Back [Desc 1-4 for Technique]
    2×50 on 1:00 Back [10m, fast]
    4×200 on 2:40 Back [Hold technique]
    2×25 on :40 Back [12m, fast]
(3min)

5min start video
15min starts, turns finishes

4x rounds
    1×50 on 1:00 Free w/straps
    2×25 on :40 Free Rainbow focus
(3min)

1 round
    3×200 on 2:50 Free [Desc 1-3 for technique]
    2×75 on 1:30 Free [8m, fast]
    3×200 on 2:40 Free [Desc 1-3 for Technique]
    2×50 on 1:00 Free [10m, fast]
    3×200 on 2:30 Free [Technique]
    2×25 on :40 Free [12m, fast]
(3min)

Dryland = Core series

John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA

