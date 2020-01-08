Winter Junior Champs A-Finalist Matthew Segal Commits to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Matthew Segal of Club Wolverine will stay in the midwest for college, announcing his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin class of 2025. He is a junior at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. The coaches, team, and culture of Wisconsin was everything I had hoped to find. I am excited to join such an amazing program. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for all the help and encouragement along the way. Can’t wait to be a part of this incredible team!!! Go Badgers!!!”

TOP TIMES SCY

50 free – 21.09

100 free – 46.07

200 free – 1:40.94

100 breast – 54.53

200 breast – 1:59.81

200 IM – 1:50.97

At the 2019 Michigan HS Division I Championships in March, as a sophomore, Segal swam to a third-place finish in the 200 free (1:40.94) and a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast (55.85). He built into the summer season, hitting lifetime bests of 1:04.25 in the 100m breast and 24.32 in the 50m free at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals as well as 2:21.53 in the 200m breast at the Namesnik Memorial Invite.

Just last month, Segal rose to A-finals at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in both the 100 and 200 breast. He clocked best times of 54.53 in the 100 and 1:59.81 in the 200, placing seventh at the meet in both races. He also split 54.15 on CW’s 400 medley relay and 20.46 anchoring their 200 medley relay.

Wisconsin is led by MJ Mao in the breaststrokes. A senior next year, Mao was 52.28 in the 100 and 1:53.76 in the 200 in 2019 as a sophomore. Incoming next season are breaststrokers Andrew Benson (53.6/1:59.3) and Truman Teduits (56.1/2:02.8).

Segal joins Nico Butera and Ben Wiegand in Wisconsin’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.