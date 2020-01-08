Japan’s National Team Relishing Having Nearby High-Altitude Training Spot

We reported in October of last year how the ribbon was cut and doors were opened at Japan’s new high-altitude swimming facility of Yunomaru Kogen Sports Exchange. Now, the Tomi city, Nagano Prefecture-based pool is making more waves, with Japan’s national team having concluded its first-ever training camp at the site.

The estimated $11 million complex is positioned at an elevation of 1750 meters (~5741 feet) on the Yunomaru highlands, about 125 miles from the metropolitan area and accessible by a 3-hour car or rail trip. The facility boasts an 8-lane, 50m pool, with gyms and dormitories also located on the property.

Prior to this new training haven, the Japanese national team would travel to cities in Arizona, Spain, China or Mexico to grind out their high-altitude volume.

However, newly-named Tokyo Olympics swimming team captain Daiya Seto says that the Yunomaru Kogen site gives “us a great advantage because there is no time lag additional stress in traveling to other places.”

Japanese IM queen Yui Ohashi points out another advantage in her mind of staying relatively local, stating, “Because I have an egg allergy, I avoid things overseas of which I don’t know their contents. But, since I am here in Japan, I can eat without worry.” (Yahoo)

Of note, Seto set the new 400m IM World Record of 3:54.81 while competing at the International Swimming League (ISL) final in Las Vegas, Nevada, just 10 days after coming down from the aforementioned altitude training camp that took place November 25 to December 11.