Winter Juniors Qualifier Patrick Gilhool Makes Verbal Commitment to BU

2021 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Patrick Gilhool from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania has announced his verbal commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Boston University in the fall of 2022.

“I’m extremely excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to Boston University. After a long recruiting process, I chose BU because of the great academics and the great team atmosphere. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping my dream become a reality. GO TERRIERS”

Gilhool is a senior at Liberty High School in Bethlehem where he is a captain on the swim team. As a junior, he won the 100 fly –with a District Meet-record time of 50.58– and the 100 back (50.43) at the 2021 PIAA District XI AAA Swimming and Diving Championships. He went on to place 10th in the fly and 11th in the back at the PIAA AAA State Meet, marking a huge improvement year-over-year as he had placed 24th in the 100 fly (52.33) as a sophomore.

Gilhool swims year-round for Blue Eagle Swim Team in Nazareth, PA. He won the 100 fly at the Middle Atlantic Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in April, clocking a lifetime-best 49.35. He also placed fourth in the 200 fly and seventh in the 100 free. At Eastern Zone Championships in Buffalo, NY last August, he won the 100 fly and placed third in the 50 free. He left the meet with PBs in the LCM 50 free (24.32), 100 free (53.59), 100 back (59.81), and 100 fly (56.69).

He will be competing at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships this December in Greensboro, NC, and his best SCY times include:

100 Fly: 35

100 Back: 43

100 Free: 33

50 Free: 21.11

BU competes in the Patriot League, which canceled their 2021 Swimming and Diving Championship due to COVID. At the 2020 conference meet, the Terriers finished fifth in the men’s meet. Gilhool’s best 100 fly time would have been right on the A/B-final bubble. He would have been first alternate in the 100 back (the Patriot League only scores two finals). It took 20.93/45.73 to score in the 50/100 free.

