Summer Juniors Qualifier Andrew Zettle Verbals to In-state Texas Longhorns

Andrew Zettle from Southlake, Texas has announced his commitment to the University of Texas for 2022-23.

“I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and swimming career at the University of Texas! I can’t wait to join the Longhorn family. Hook ’em horns!”

Andrew will take the baton from his brother Alex Zettle, currently a senior on the Longhorns’ swimming and diving roster. Their sister Ashley Zettle swims at Florida State, where both their parents swam (Craig Zettle was an All-American and held the 100 breast school record for eight years).

A senior at Southlake Carroll Senior High School, Zettle was an A finalist in both the 100 free (7th) and 200 free (7th) at the 2021 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He further contributed to Southlake Carroll’s fourth-place team finish with the leadoff leg on the fourth-place 400 free relay and the breaststroke leg on the seventh-place 200 medley relay.

Zettle does his year-round swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club. He had a couple of very strong meets in 2021, beginning with the Lone Star Spring Invitational in March, where he notched lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500 free, 200 back, and 100 breast.

Similarly, he unleashed a torrent of PBs at Austin Sectionals in July, going LCM bests in the 50 free (24.12), 100 free (52.03), 200 free (1:55.59), 400 free (4:03.49), 100 back (59.52), 200 back (2:09.37), and 200 IM (2:07.72).

Zettle will join the Texas class of 2026 with Alec Enyeart, Alec Filipovic, Alexander Turney, Charlie Crosby, Holden Smith, Manning Haskal, Ryan Branon, and Spencer Aurnou-Rhees.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.06

100 free – 44.74

200 free – 1:38.68

500 free – 4:27.79

200 back – 1:52.00

100 breast – 58.59

200 breast – 2:09.02

