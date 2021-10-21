T.J. Bragg Commits to University of Indianapolis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier T.J. Bragg has verbally committed to the University of Indianapolis.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Indianapolis. I know UIndy will be a good fit for me. I would like to thank my parents, family, coaches and friends for all the support throughout the years. Go Hounds!”

The North Canton Hoover High School senior won eighth place in the 200 freestyle at the OHSAA Division I State Championship. Bragg also swims club for Canton City Schools, and at the Lake Erie Senior Championships, he placed fourth in the 200 freestyle, sixth in the 100 freestyle, and seventh in the 500 freestyle.

Bragg has a USA Swimming Futures cut in the 100 butterfly. His best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 21.56

100 freestyle: 47.15

200 freestyle: 1:42.62

100 backstroke: 53.63

100 butterfly: 50.74

The University of Indianapolis is a Division II school, and a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The men’s team placed second out of 10 teams at the 2021 GLVC championships, behind Drury University. At that meet, Bragg would’ve made the top 30 in the 100 butterfly.

Last season, Bragg would’ve tied then-freshman Collin Taylor as the team’s seventh-fastest performer in the 200 freestyle. Bragg would’ve beat Taylor’s 54.91 and earned a spot as the eighth-fastest 100 backstroker that season. He also would have been the tenth-fastest 100 butterflier.

With the exception of Taylor, every single swimmer who performed better than Bragg’s time in the 200 freestyle will either have graduated or will be a senior when Bragg joins the team in the fall. With an older 200 freestyle base, Bragg can compete for a top position in that race early on in his UIndy career. He’ll also be training with Cedric Buessing, a current freshman who has already put up this season’s fastest time for the team.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.