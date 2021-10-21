Summer Juniors Qualifier Tommy Roder (2022) Verbally Commits to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tommy Roder from Walnut Creek, California has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley. I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for helping me get to this point. I am beyond excited to be a part of this incredible program. Go Bears!”

Roder is a senior at De La Salle High School. He played basketball, baseball and water polo until his freshmen year, only swimming recreationally in summer league. It wasn’t until sophomore year that he transitioned into club swimming with Orinda Aquatics. Since then, he has become a Summer Juniors-qualifying backstroker with 1:47.77 in the 200 and 49.35 in the 100. Roder finaled in both events at 2021 Speedo Summer Championships-West, finishing 17th in the 100 (58.27) and 28th in the 200 (2:08.60). In addition, he swam the 100 fly (57.11) and earned PBs in all three events.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.77

100 back – 49.35

100 fly – 50.07

200 IM – 1:55.06

50 free – 21.56

100 free – 46.99

Order told SwimSwam, “I chose Cal because of its amazing history both in the pool and in the classroom. Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the opportunity to be a part of the incredible Cal swim program under coaches Dave and Chase. I am pumped to start the next chapter as a Cal Bear!” He is set to join the class of 2026 with Hank Rivers and Zachary Tan.

