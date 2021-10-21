Alex Cimera Verbals to SIU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stow-Munroe Falls High School senior Alex Cimera has verbally committed to Southern Illinois University.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Southern Illinois University. I chose SIU for the outstanding athletic and academic opportunities it offers me. I want to thank my parents, coaches, friends, and teammates for all their support. Go Dawgs!”

Cimera swims club for the Hudson Explorers Aquatic Team. At the 2021 OHSAA Division 1 State Championships, he placed fourth in the 100 freestyle. At the Lake Erie Senior Championships in March, he won the 100 freestyle. He also placed seventh in the 100-meter freestyle at the Futures Championships in Richmond.

Cimera was part of a team that previously held the NAG record for the 13-14 long course mixed 200 medley relay, which is now held by the Metro Aquatic Club of Miami. Cimera swam the butterfly leg with a time of 25.88.

Cimera has a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 freestyle, and USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 50 and 200 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, and the 100 butterfly. His best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 20.97

100 freestyle: 45.17

200 freestyle: 1:40.18

100 backstroke: 50.78

100 butterfly: 50.03

Southern Illinois University is a Division I school, and the men’s team is a member of the Mid-American Conference. At the 2021 MAC Men’s Championships, SIU placed third out of five teams. At that meet, Cimera would have placed eighth in the 100 freestyle, eleventh in the 100 backstroke, twelfth in the 50 freestyle, thirteenth in the 200 freestyle, and fifteenth in the 100 butterfly. His versatility in the freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke events will give him the opportunity to fit in where SIU needs him to add depth to its team.

For the 2020-21 season, Cimera would have been the second-fastest swimmer in the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 100 butterfly; the fourth-fastest swimmer in the 200 freestyle; and the fifth-fastest swimmer in the 50 freestyle.

Cimera will join David Driver as an SIU recruit for the class of 2026.

