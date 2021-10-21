LSU To Compete In Multi-Team Meet At Air Force Academy

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team will head to Colorado Springs, CO to participate in a multi-team meet Friday at the Cadet Natatorium featuring Air Force, Denver, and Wyoming. The Friday portion of the competition will begin at 5 p.m. local time and the Saturday portion will start at 10:00 a.m. MT.

The Tigers are coming off of their first win in the 2021-22 season, picking up the first victory of the Rick Bishop era. Fans traveling to Colorado will be allowed to enter the venue and cheer on the Tigers.

Those attending the meet will be required to wear face coverings for the duration of the competition. The Air Force Academy will require a valid photo I.D. at the entrance to gain access to the base.

LAST TIME OUT

The Tigers took the pool with a strong first outing against an opponent, not in the purple and gold. LSU began the meet with an impressive start as the men and women both won the 200-yard medley relay. The women’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ relay teams finished in first and second, respectively. The men also took first place in the first official event of the season.

LSU won 23 swimming events during the meet, which was highlighted by 2020 Tokyo Olympian Brooks Curry, who broke the pool record in the 50-yard free with a time of 19.51.

Freshman Griffin Curtis showed off the incredible talent of the incoming recruiting class after winning three events: 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard backstroke, and 200-yard backstroke. Junior Katarina Milutinovich also had a strong outing for the Tigers, as she won four separate events, two of them individually. She won the 200-yard free, 100-yard free, and was a part of the 400-yard free relay and 200-yard medley relay.

In addition to the strong performance from Milutinovich, Griffin, and Curry, sophomore Hannah Bellina and junior Jolee Liles had strong performances. Bellina finished the meet with three wins in the 200-yard butterfly, 100-yard butterfly, and 400-yard free relay. Liles started off her third season in the purple and gold with two wins in the 1000-yard free and the 500-yard free.

On the boards, 2020 Olympian Juan Celaya-Hernandez continued to impress, as he took home first place in the one-meter springboard with a score of 423.90. He also placed first in the three-meter springboard with a final score of 416.10.

Sophomore Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, 2021 Female Diver of the Year recipient showed off her strength on the boards finishing the day with two first-place finishes. She scored a 301.50 in the one-meter dive and a 298.73 in the three-meter dive. Freshman Maggie Buckley showed out during the first dual meet of her LSU career finishing in second place behind Gutierrez Lavenant on the one-meter and three-meter scoring a 301.05 and a 279.00.

Freshman Zayne Danielewicz and junior Hayley Montague also had strong outings. Danielewicz finished in fourth on the three-meter with a score of 240.38 and fourth on the one-meter with a score of 273.15. Montague finished the meet with a third-place finish on the three-meter with a score of 271.43 and fifth on the one-meter with a score of 256.73.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday, October 22 (start time: 6 p.m. CT/ 5 p.m. MT)

200 Medley Relay

Men’s One-Meter

200 IM

50 Free

500 Free

200 Fly

Women’s Three-Meter

100 Breast

200 Free

100 Back

400 Freestyle Relay

Platform Diving -Exhibition

Saturday, October 23 (start time – 11 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. MT)

400 Medley Relay

400 IM

Women’s One-Meter

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

Women’s Three Meter

100 Fly

1000 Free

200 Freestyle Relay

Women’s Platform – Exhibition

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on Meet Mobile

Diving: lsul.su/3B0iQwm