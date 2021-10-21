IUPUI, Youngstown State Earn Horizon League Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS – Youngstown State University’s Aleksa Radenovic and IUPUI’s Emmaleigh Zietlow earned Nike® #HLSD Swimmer of the Week. Radenovic earned wins in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 butterfly, while also setting a school records in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle. Zietlow placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:08.4. She also placed seventh in the 200 freestyle, and helped the 200 freestyle team place fifth. IUPUI’s Alex Scott and Sadie Smith earned Nike® #HLSD Diver of the Week. Scott dove to a sixth and eighth place finish in the one and three-meter events. He had a personal best score of 308.50 during the one-meter, which gave him a NCAA Zones qualifying cut score. Smith placed fifth in both the one and three-meter events. She dove to a personal best score of 278.90, which also have her an NCAA Zones qualifying score.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK | ALEKSA RADENOVIC | YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY | FRESHMAN | SOMBIR, SERBIA.

Aleksa Radenovic had a tremendous debut for the Penguins at the Zips Classic. He earned wins in the 100 backstroke, the 100 butterfly and the 200 butterfly in the meet against Denison and Xavier. In the 100 butterfly, he posted a school-record time of 48.93 seconds taking first place out of 20 swimmers. In the 100 back, he clocked a school mark of 50.04 seconds to win the event out of 14 swimmers. In the 200 fly, he won with a meet-record time of 1:47.42. He also set a school record in the 200 freestyle at 1:41.36.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK | EMMALEIGH ZIETLOW | IUPUI | FRESHMAN | HARTLAND, WIS.

Emmaleigh Zietlow was fifth in the 500 freestyle at the Indiana Intercollegiates, clocking a time of 5:08.4. She placed seventh in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.98. Zietlow was a part of IUPUI’s fifth-place 200 freestyle team that touched in a time of 1:39.69.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK | ALEX SCOTT | IUPUI | FRESHMAN | KENNESAW, GA.

Alex Scott finished sixth overall in the one-meter event at the Indiana Intercollegiates with a personal best score of 308.50, giving him a NCAA Zones qualifying cut score. Scott was eighth in the three-meter event with a score of 269.70. He helped IUPUI to a second-place finish in the team scoring, contributing 24 points to the team total.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK | SADIE SMITH | IUPUI | SOPHOMORE | MOORESVILLE, IND.

Sadie Smith finished fifth overall in the one-meter diving at the Indiana Intercollegiates with a personal best score of 278.90, giving her an NCAA Zones qualifying score. Smith also placed fifth overall in the three-meter event with a score of 269.30. She scored 28 total points in the team scoring by virtue of her two fifth-place finishes.

2021-22 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Swimmer of the Week

October 13 – Christian Bart, Oakland

October 20 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State University

2021-22 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Swimmer of the Week

October 13 – Jordyn Shipps, Oakland

October 20 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI

2021-22 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Diver of the Week

October 20 – Alex Scott, IUPUI

2021-22 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Diver of the Week

October 13 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland

October 20 – Sadie Smith, IUPUI