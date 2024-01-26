Winningest Coach In NCAA Basketball History Tara VanDerveer Swims At ASU Before Game

The winningest coach in NCAA basketball history Tara VanDerveer stopped by the Arizona State pool for a swim before the Stanford women’s basketball team takes on Arizona State tonight, January 26th at 5:00 pm PT in Tempe (8 pm EST).

Arizona State head swimming and diving coach Bob Bowman posted on Instagram a picture with VanDerveer saying, “What an honor to have the GOAT Coach Tara VanDerveer stop by for a swim this morning! A model of class and sustained excellence. #greatness“.

Earlier this week, VanDerveer became the winningest NCAA basketball coach of all-time after the No. 8 ranked Stanford women beat Oregon State 65-56 at home.

Current Stanford women’s head swimming and diving coach Greg Meehan took to Twitter to congratulate VanDerveer.

Simply the 🐐!!! Congratulations to our favorite rec swimmer, amazing coach and incredible person. #GoStanford — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) January 21, 2024

VanDerveer passed former Duke and Army men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski as VanDerveer earned her 1,203rd win. VanDerveer has been with Stanford for a total of 38 seasons. As Krzyzewski retired in 2022, VanDerveer will be able to continue to grow as the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history. VanDerveer was already the winningest women’s NCAA basketball coach as she earned her 1,099th win on December 15th, 2020, passing the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.

The Stanford women’s basketball team is 17-2 this season with their only losses coming against unranked Gonzaga and #5 ranked Colorado.

After winning the NCAA title in the 2020-2021 season, the Cardinal made the Final Four in 2022, and were upset in the round of 32 this past season in 2023.