William and Mary Adds Futures Qualifier Meghan Rourke for 2023-2024

Meghan Rourke, class of 2023, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at William and Mary. She is set to arrive in Williamsburg in time for the 2023-2024 season.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at William and Mary! I am beyond grateful for my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me along this journey. GO TRIBE

Rourke is from New Jersey, where she currently swims for the Ridgewood YMCA. She is a sprint freestyle specialist, and holds Futures qualifying times in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.

In March, Rourke competed at the YMCA Short Course National Championships in the 50-, 100-, and 200-yard freestyles. Her highest finish was in the 50 free, where she qualified for finals and ultimately placed 17th. Rourke set a new best time in both prelims and finals of the 50, shaving off .2 in prelims for a 23.91. She then took off another .28 seconds in finals, finishing with a 23.63. She placed 54th in the 100 free with 52.87 (1.01 off her best) and 74th in the 200 free with 1:55.44 (.54 off her best).

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 51.86

200 free – 1:54.91

Recently, Rourke competed at the Futures Championships in Geneva. She swam the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 100 breast time trial (all LCM). The 50 free was her highest placing event, coming in 59th with a season best time of 27.78, around .30 slower than her personal best. Rourke set new best times in the 200 free and 100 breast, dropping .04 to go 2:14.63 and 1.76 to go 1:18.77, respectively.

William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). At the 2022 CAA Championships, the W&M women captured the conference title, making the Tribe’s third-ever league title. They previously won in 2016 and 2017.

Rourke’s current best times would put her in the B-finals at last year’s championships. In the 50, she would have placed 11th overall, coming in fourth for W&M. In the 100, she would be 14th overall but third among her teammates. Both of the Tribe’s top sprinters, Missy Cundriff and Katie Stevenson, will graduate before Rourke arrives, opening up their need for finalists in those races.

When Rourke arrives in, she will be joined by distance free and IM specialist Lauren Tucker of Nations Capital Swim Club. Tucker will help fill out a currently sparse distance group, owning times that would already be among the top two on the team.

