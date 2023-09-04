Where Are The 2024 Power 5 Conference Meets?

We are nearing the beginning of the 2023-2024 NCAA swimming & diving season, with dual meets and intrasquads set to kick off around the country in the next month or so.

Although the conference championship season is months away, we’ve compiled where and when the Power 5 conferences are holding their respective meets this season.

This is the final year of competition before the conference realignments take shape, meaning there aren’t any changes in terms of who is competing where in the Power 5. The meet structures will also remain consistent, with the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 continuing to host combined meets.

Besides conference realignment, another notable change for future years is that the SEC has tightened its host requirements for a number of sports, including swimming & diving. Natatoriums will now need to have a spectator capacity of 1200, which is an increase by 200 from the old requirements.

Auburn is the host for the 2024 SEC Championships, however, they will be unable to host future conference meets due to the new requirements.

SEC

Dates : Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location : James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Auburn, AL (CT) Spectator Capacity: 1000

Teams : Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas (women only), South Carolina, Vanderbilt (women only)

Defending Champions (men): Florida (11x)

Defending Champions (women): Florida (1x)

ACC

Dates: Tuesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (EST) Spectator Capacity: 2,300

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami (women swimming & diving/men diving)

Defending champions (men): NC State (2x)

Defending champions (women): Virginia (4x)

Big Ten (Women):

Dates: Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Location: Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN (ET) Spectator Capacity: 625

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois

Defending champions: Ohio State (4x)

Big Ten (Men):

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH (ET) Spectator Capacity: 1400

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern

Defending champions: Indiana (2x)

Big 12:

Dates: Tuesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, Morgantown, WV (ET) Spectator Capacity: 1200

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Defending champions (men): Texas (27x)

Defending champions (women): Texas (11x)

Pac-12 (Women’s Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving):

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 2

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA (PT) Spectator Capacity: 2500

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State

Defending champions: Stanford (2x)

Pac-12 (Men’s Swimming):

Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9

Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA (PT) Spectator Capacity: 2500

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)

NCAA Championships (Women):

Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23

Location: Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA (ET) Spectator Capacity: almost 2000

Teams: TBD

Defending champions: Virginia (3x)

NCAA Championships (Men):