When To Watch Dressel, Ledecky, and Other Team USA Stars at Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Look, we get it. As much as you’d love to stay glued to your screen for every last minute of USA Swimming’s Olympic Trials, sometimes life gets in the way, and you have to pick and choose where you can focus your attention.

So, if you, or perhaps your more casual swimming fan friends, are limited on time, and want to make sure you can watch some of the biggest names in USA Swimming swim their races at Trials, we’ve compiled a handy-dandy list of the days and (very approximate) times that some stars are scheduled to be racing.

A couple quick caveats, though. First, there’s no guarantee that all of these swimmers will race every event in which they’re entered. That’s especially true for a few of the men, and we’ll discuss specific schedules below. Second, we don’t have prelim heats sheets, or an official timeline for finals yet, so these times are rough ranges or guesses. That’s especially true for finals, where the schedule is slightly different than it was in 2016. So, make sure you check out SwimSwam each evening to take a look at the finals heats sheets before tuning in.

There’s little doubt Dressel will race the 50 free, 100 free, and the 100 fly, events in which he’s the American and World (100 fly) record holder. Expect him to at least swim the 200 free prelims, but the 200 fly and 200 IM seem less likely. The 100 free is aways a great race to watch, and while Dressel comes in as the clear favorite, there won’t be much room for error with arguably the strongest USA men’s field ever in the event swimming alongside him.

Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 Monday, 6/14 200 free: 10:24-10:29am 200 free semis: 7:11pm Tuesday, 6/15 200 fly: 10:27-10:50am 200 free final: 7:03pm 200 fly semis: 7:46pm Wednesday, 6/16 100 free: 10:00-10:19am 100 free semis: 6:51pm 200 fly final: 7:13pm Thursday, 6/17 200 IM: 11:16-11:42am 100 free final: 7:53pm 200 IM semis: 8:17pm Friday, 6/18 100 fly: 11:01-11:12am 200 IM final: 8:17pm 100 fly semis: 9:11pm Saturday, 6/19 50 free: 10:00-10:15am 100 fly final: 8:00pm 50 free semis: 8:50pm Sunday, 6/20 50 free final: 7:15pm

The only real question on the freestyle star’s schedule is whether or not she’ll swim the 100 free. It comes toward the end of the week, with only the 800 free afterward, so it seems like there’s a good chance she will. World records are in danger almost any time she’s in the pool, and given the schedule, the 1500 prelim she’ll swim on Tuesday morning may represent the best chance for a world record to fall during a morning session next week.

Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 Monday, 6/14 400 free: 11:31am-12:10pm 400 free final: 7:47pm Tuesday, 6/15 200 free: 10:00-10:27am 200 free semis: 6:49pm 1500 free: 11:23am-12:55pm Wednesday, 6/16 200 free final: 7:02pm 1500 free final: 8:05pm Thursday, 6/17 100 free: 10:00-10:22am 100 free semis: 7:13pm Friday, 6/18 800 free: 10:00-11:01am 100 free final: 8:55pm Saturday, 6/19 800 free final: 8:20pm Sunday, 6/20

Manuel is known primarily for her 50 and 100 freestyles — she won gold in the 100 free in Rio — but she’s steadily improved her 200 free over the last five years, too. Somewhat oddly, she hasn’t raced that event at all this season, but it’d still be a bit of a surprise if she didn’t swim it this week. Like Dressel, she’s the favorite in the sprint freestyles, but again, there are several women in each event who could challenge her.

Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 Monday, 6/14 Tuesday, 6/15 200 free: 10:00-10:27am 200 free semis: 6:49pm Wednesday, 6/16 200 free final: 7:02pm Thursday, 6/17 100 fre: 10:00-10:22am 100 free semis: 7:13pm Friday, 6/18 100 free final: 8:55pm Saturday, 6/19 50 free: 10:15-10:28am 50 free semis: 9:00pm Sunday, 6/20 50 free final: 7:30pm

The reigning Olympic champion in both backstrokes is also entered in the 100 fly, where he’s seeded 14th. He’ll be essentially done with both backstrokes by the 100 fly, so he could very well swim that just to see what happens.

Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 Monday, 6/14 100 back: 11:07-11:31am 100 back semis: 8:00pm Tuesday, 6/15 100 back final: 7:23pm Wednesday, 6/16 Thursday, 6/17 200 back: 10:22-10:48am 200 back semis: 7:24pm Friday, 6/18 200 back finals: 8:14pm 100 fly semis: 9:11pm Saturday, 6/19 100 fly final: 8:00pm Sunday, 6/20

Andrew is entered in six events, including at least one event of each stroke. He’s a lock to swim the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free, and from some recent social media posts, it sounds like he’s still planning on the other events, but that’d be a pretty hefty schedule, so he may end up paring it down as the meet goes on. He just set the U.S. Open Record (fastest time on U.S. soil, regardless of nationality) in the 100 breast last month, so the American Record (fastest time by a US swimmer, regardless of location) could go down Monday night.

Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 100 breast: 12:09-12:26pm 100 breast semis: 8:06pm Monday, 6/14 100 back: 11:07-11:31am 100 breast final: 7:38pm 100 back semis: 8:00pm Tuesday, 6/15 100 back final: 7:23pm Wednesday, 6/16 100 free: 10:00-10:10am 100 free semis: 6:51pm Thursday, 6/17 200 IM: 11:16-11:43am 100 free final: 7:53pm 200 IM semis: 8:17pm Friday, 6/18 100 fly: 11:01-11:21am 200 IM final: 8:43pm 100 fly semis: 9:11pm Saturday, 6/19 50 free: 10:00-10:15am 100 fly final: 8:00pm 50 free semis: 8:50pm Sunday, 6/20 50 free finals: 7:15pm

The 100 breast world record holder will be focusing solely on her primary discipline. Tune in Monday and Tuesday evenings to see if she can rattle her own world record.

King Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 Monday, 6/14 100 breast: 10:49-11:07am 100 breast semis: 7:25pm Tuesday, 6/15 100 breast final: 7:33pm Wednesday, 6/16 Thursday, 6/17 200 breast: 10:48-11:16am 200 breast semis: 8:00pm Friday, 6/18 200 breast final: 8:00pm Saturday, 6/19 Sunday, 6/20

The 36 year-old has been swimming crazy Olympic Trial event schedules longer than some of the swimmers he’ll be competing against have been alive. He’s back training under former University of Florida head coach Gregg Troy, and the Gators have a reputation for over-entering events, and then scratching. Like Andrew, Lochte has been pretty vocal about competing in most of these events, but realistically we’d expect to see him pare back that schedule. His best bets for Olympic berth probably come in the 200 free, where he could be in the running for a spot on the 4×200 free relay, and the 200 IM, where he’s held the world record for the last ten years.

L Prelims Finals Sunday, 6/13 400 IM: 10:00-10:35am 400 IM final: 7:41pm Monday, 6/14 200 free: 10:24-10:49am 200 free semis: 7:11pm 100 back: 11:07-11:31am 100 back semis: 8:00pm Tuesday, 6/15 200 free final: 7:00pm 100 back final: 7:23pm Wednesday, 6/16 Thursday, 6/17 200 back: 10:22-10:48am 200 back semis: 7:24pm 200 IM: 11:16-11:43am 200 IM semis: 8:17pm Friday, 6/18 100 fly: 11:01-11:21am 200 back finals: 8:15pm 200 IM finals: 8:43pm 100 fly semis: 9:11pm Saturday, 6/19 100 fly final: 8:00pm Sunday, 6/20

The 19 year-old is almost as versatile as Andrew and Lochte, but she’s sticking to just the fly and backstroke events. She’s the current world record holder in both backstrokes, and especially with an incredibly strong field in the 100 back, she could go after the world record either Monday or Tuesday evenings.