Weitzeil Downs Manuel for 50 Free Pool Record in Rivalry Dual Meet

CALIFORNIA VS. STANFORD

Results

Hosted by Stanford

Saturday, February 10th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

STANFORD: 186

CAL: 110

The Stanford Cardinal capped off an undefeated dual meet season on Saturday as they defeated Pac-12 rival Cal at home. Several Pool Records fell throughout the meet. Stanford got the ball rolling with a Pool Record in the 200 medley relay, with Simone Manuel anchoring in a blazing 21.45 to make up a half-second deficit and clock the Cardinal in at 1:37.18. The Bears also picked up a relay Pool Record, with Abbey Weitzeil throwing down a 21.29 split to help the 200 free relay to a 1:28.36 win.

Individually, Ally Howe and Janet Hu each snagged Pool Records for Stanford. Hu took down her own record in the 100 back, touching in 51.63 ahead of American Record holder Howe (51.92) and Cal’s reigning NCAA champ Kathleen Baker (52.68). Howe, on the other hand, took down the 200 back Pool Record, winning by over a second in 1:53.67. Cal’s Weitzeil nabbed an individual Pool Record as well, giving the Bears a win in the 50 free as she out-touched Manuel 22.04 to 22.13.

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky impressed as she won back-to-back races. In the 1000 free, Ledecky lapped the field to win in 9:13.74. The majority of her rest before her next event, the 200 free, came from her margin of victory in the event. Ledecky got right back up on the blocks and raced to a 1:43.00 to win that race, marking her fastest ever swim in the event on the back end of the 1000 free/200 free double at a dual meet. She closed out her schedule with another dominant victory, turning in a 4:34.54 in the 500 free.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

STANFORD, Calif. – Seniors left their mark with a trio of pool records on Senior Day at Avery Aquatic Center as No. 1 Stanford women’s swimming and diving topped No. 4 Cal, 186-110, on Saturday.

More importantly, outside of the pool, the Pac-12 rivals teamed up to raise more than $1,800 for Stanford University’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, thanks to donations from the 2,018 energized fans in attendance, and several online donations. You can make a donation here.

Stanford (8-0, 7-0) finished the dual meet season unbeaten for the third straight season. The Cardinal has won 23 straight dual meets dating back to Feb. 14, 2015 against Cal – which also marks a string of 21 straight Pac-12 dual meet victories, and 16 consecutive wins at home.

Prior to the meet, the Cardinal celebrated the contributions of eight seniors— Kassidy Cook , Sammy Gallagher , Gracia Leydon Mahoney , Alex Meyers, Simone Manuel , Janet Hu , Ally Howe and Lindsey Engel . As a group, the Senior Class of 2018 has combined for nine Pac-12 All-Academic selections, 59 All-America honors and led the Cardinal to the program’s first national championship in 19 years.

“It was an amazing way for our seniors to go out,” Paul A. Violich Director of Women’s Swimming Greg Meehan said. “They were a class that put this program on their shoulders and carried us to this point. They have come in and delivered for four years through performance, character and leadership. I’m so proud of them.”

The large and loud crowd was on its feet for the finish of the first race. Each of the first four teams in the 200-yard medley relay were under the pool record and within seven-tenths of a second. In the end, three Stanford seniors — Howe, Hu and Manuel — and freshman Grace Zhao set the new standard at 1:37.18. Manuel took the anchor leg and made up a deficit in a dramatic finish that broke a six-year-old pool record.

Howe and Hu each celebrated their final home meet with individual facility records, while Manuel added another victory. Hu, who also won the 100 butterfly at 51.93, broke her pool record in the 100 backstroke. She hit the wall at 51.63, just ahead of Howe (51.92), and her old mark of 51.83. Meanwhile, Howe ends her career as the Avery record holder in the 200 back. She tapped the wall at 1:53.67 and broke the standard held by Cal’s Amy Bilquist (1:53.80) since 2016. And in the 100 free, Manuel won with a finish of 48.45, and still holds the pool record in that event at 47.38.

Not lost among a day for the seniors, sophomore Katie Ledecky pulled off another incredible double in the 1000 and 200 free. She raced to a 30-second victory and stopped the clock at 9:13.74 in the distance event. She was followed by classmate Megan Byrnes (9:47.42) and junior Leah Stevens (9:49.68) as the Cardinal swept the podium. Ledecky jumped right back in the water for the next event and won the sprint in similarly dominating fashion — her time of 1:43.00 was more than two seconds better than the rest of the field.

Ledecky also claimed a substantial victory in the 500 free. She led a group of four straight Cardinal finishers with a winning time of 4:34.54. Sophomore Katie Drabot was second (4:48.02), followed by Stevens (4:50.09) and Byrnes (4:50.76).

On the boards, sophomore Haley Farnsworth swept both events. She won the 1-meter with a score of 303.00 and was tops on the 3-meter with a score of 336.75. Freshman Mia Paulsen was the runner-up on the lower board with a score of 326.55 — they were the only two divers to score over 300.

A pair of Stanford freshmen swept the breaststroke. Zhao edged Kim Williams (1:01.72) and won her third straight in the 100 with a finish of 1:01.27, while Brooke Forde edged Zhao in the 200 with a winning time of 2:12.07.

Junior Ella Eastin won a pair of events. She battled with Drabot (1:54.17) in the 200 butterfly once again, but eged out her teammate with a time of 1:53.79. Eastin also won the 200 individual medley at 1:56.84.

Saturday’s win marked the end of the regular season and the beginning of the postseason. First up, the Pac-12 Championships are slated for Feb. 21-24 in Federal Way, Washington. The NCAA Championships are in Columbus, Ohio, March 14-17.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

STANFORD – Abbey Weitzeil won the 50-yard freestyle and helped Cal’s 200 free relay to a closing victory, but the No. 4 Golden Bears fell to top-rated Stanford, 186-110, in the teams’ annual dual meet Saturday.

Weitzeil, a sophomore who owns the American record in the 50 free, touched out Stanford’s Simone Manuel, 22.04 to 22.13, to claim the event. Her time established both an Avery Aquatic Center record and a Cal dual-meet record, breaking her mark of 22.09 set against the Cardinal in Berkeley last year.

In the 200 free relay, the foursome of Maddie Murphy , Weitzeil, Katie McLaughlin and Amy Bilquist crushed the Cal dual record in the event, finishing in 1:28.36, which was also a Stanford pool record. The former Cal dual mark was 1:31.49 set back in 2009.

“I think there are some really good things to build on,” head coach Teri McKeever said. “The first thing is you have to acknowledge is where Stanford is as a program, a team that is top to bottom so deep. I thought some of our swimmers did a nice job of responding to that. Our growth as a team is to use that in a way that lifts us. We’ve had moments today and I think we can do it. The relays are definitely moments where we rise to the occasion. We’re going to need to be better at the end of the month going into Pac-12s. Overall, I thought we had a solid effort.”

In total, the meet featured five pool records with Stanford picking up the other three. A number of Golden Bear swimmers posted their fastest times in dual meets this season, including McLaughlin with a 1:45.69 in the 200 free and Kathleen Baker ‘s 52.68 in the 100 back.

Cal wraps up its dual-meet season with a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 in the Pac-12. Next up are the Pac-12 Championships Feb. 21-24 and the NCAA Championships March 14.17.