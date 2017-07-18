Weertman Edges Wilimovsky By a Tenth For 10k World Title

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
2015 10k World Champ Jordan Wilimovsky and 2016 Olympic champ Ferry Weertman proved once again that they’re the best in the world at that distance today in Lake Balaton, as the two duked it out for gold at the 2017 World Championships.
Two years ago Wilimovsky sailed to the world title, defeating Weertman, who won the silver, by over 12 seconds. Then last year in another close race, Weertman won Olympic gold with Wilimovsky just 3.4 seconds back for 5th place (days after placing 4th in the 1500m pool event).
Neither was involved in a big breakaway today, as the main pack was pretty tightly bunched after an early breakaway from Great Britain’s Jack Burnell and Austria’s David Brandl was swallowed up.
Weertman and Wilimovsky slowly but surely made their way to the front of the race, and in the mad sprint for gold, it was the Dutchman who got there first, just a tenth of a second ahead of the American. Weertman registered a time of 1:51:58.50, with Wilimovsky at 1:51:58.60 for silver.
In the battle for bronze, France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier, who won bronze at the Olympics last year and won the first gold medal of these championships in the 5k event, was less than a second back of those two for 3rd in 1:51:59.20. Burnell, who had been DQed both in Rio and at U.S. Nationals this year, took 4th in 1:52:00.80.
The second American Brendan Casey got inside the top-10, 9th in 1:52:18.60.
Men’s 10k Open Water Top 10
- Ferry Weertman, NED, 1:51:58.50
- Jordan Wilimovsky, USA, 1:51:58.60
- Marc-Antoine Olivier, FRA, 1:51:59.20
- Jack Burnell, GBR, 1:52:00.80
- Kristof Rasovszky, HUN, 1:52:01.70
- David Aubry, FRA, 1:52:01.90
- Simone Ruffini, ITA, 1:52:07.70
- Evgenii Drattcev, RUS, 1:52:10.10
- Brendan Casey, USA, 1:52:18.60
- Federico Vanelli, ITA, 1:52:21.00
Along with the top three, Italians Simone Ruffini and Federico Vanelli remain in the top 10 after placing there in both Kazan and Rio.
Among those out of the top 10 included 2012 bronze medalist Richard Weinberger of Canada (23rd) and 2016 4th place finisher Zu Lijun of China (25th).
"Weertman Edges Wilimovsky By a Tenth For 10k World Title"
Bummer for Jordan… seems like he is always missing out by slim margins in open water. Can’t imagine losing a 10k by just a tenth
Except for winning the world title in 2015 and earning the automatic spot for Rio.
In his last three major international appearances in the 10k, he’s been the champion (Kazan, 2015), 5th (Rio), and 2nd (Budapest). Then there’s his 4th in the pool 1500. That’s a great record of consistency, if you ask me.
Good for Jordan. I can’t wrap my head around the fact that they swam 10K and were only separated by a tenth of a second.In my mind it, seems like someone should be further ahead.
I’m with you on that. Even more excruciating is Alex Meyer coming in 4th in the 25k in ’13, when the top four were separated by less than 1 second. Five plus hours of swimming coming down to a mass finish, and one of the guys doesn’t get a medal.
Awesome bronze for Olivier after 5km gold: I can’t imagine how much that must’ve hurt. Even if he did edge a Brit into 4th.
Weertman proving himself the best once again, he seems to gave the beat racing brain in the OW races. Tactically perfect as he was in Rio.