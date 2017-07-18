British Champion Duncan Scott Primed To Break Out In Budapest

At just 20 years of age, Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott already has an impressive resume, one that includes two Olympic silver medals from Rio. In addition to landing on the podium with teammates in the men’s 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relays at the 2016 Olympic Games, Scott surprised a stacked field to make it into the men’s 100m freestyle final, ultimately finishing 5th overall.

Since then, Scott has been busy at the University of Stirling, grinding out the training and pushing himself to the limits in the hopes of capturing his first major international medal in an individual event. If the British Swimming Championships this past April were any indication, Scott is primed to break out in a big way once Budapest begins on July 23rd.

In Sheffield this past April, Scott collected 5 individual medals, including a trio of bronze finishes across the 200m fly, 100 fly and 200 IM. A hard-fought silver medal came in the form of his 200m freestyle battle with reigning world champion and fellow British teammate James Guy. An intense duel ultimately came down to the touch, with Guy winning gold in 1:45.55 to Scott’s 1:45.80. For the Stirling standout, the time hacked over a second and half off of his previous best and puts him in the conversation for a minor medal in the event in Budapest.

Scott also has a strong potential claim in the men’s 100m freestyle event by becoming Britain’s first-ever man under the 48 second mark. In Sheffield’s final, Scott blew away the field and notched a personal best and new British record of 47.90, a result that still stands as the number one time in the world heading into these World Championships. Just 19 at the time (Scott’s birthday was May 6th), Scott represented one of just a few teenagers in history to have gone sub-48, categorizing him with the likes of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and the fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy.

Reflecting on his British Championships performances, as well as what’s ahead now just days away in Hungary, Scott says, “I swam really well at the British Championships and I was pleased with the times considering what stage of the season it was.

“I would like to move that forward now though and put in a good showing in the individual events in Budapest as well the relays. Looking at the age of the members in the team, we are looking strong across these events for years to come. The whole British team is in a great place at the minute and it’s great to be a part of that, there’s a really positive atmosphere.”

“I don’t tend to think about my Olympic medals too much, they are obviously a great achievement and something I am proud of but I don’t feel pressure because of them. My job is to look forward at the next challenge and I’m excited about Budapest.

“I’m looking to see how all of the work my coach and I have undertaken is paying off. It will be interesting to see where this puts me in my individual events.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.