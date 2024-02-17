2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
With day six of the 2024 World Championships completed, we only have two more days of action in Doha. Tonight’s racing was highlighted by a big breakthrough from several swimmers from the Netherlands. Marrit Steenbergen opened the night up with a gold medal performance in the women’s 100 free, after eclipsing Femke Heemskerk’s legendary national record in the semifinals. She lowered the mark in finals down to 52.26, a time that puts her in the medal conversation for Paris.
Steenbergen’s teammate, Tes Schouten, would win the 200 breast a few events later. She dipped under the 2:21-mark for the first time, winning in 2:19.81. It was a huge new best time, adding to her silver medal from day two’s 100 breast. Caspar Corbeau would add to their medal tally later in the night, scoring silver in the men’s 200 breast.
China also had a great night in Doha, grabbing two gold medals. Their first came in the form of Dong Zhihao, who broke 2:08 for the first time to win the 200 breast (2:07.94). Team China would later win the men’s 4×200 free relay, which was a very close race between South Korea and the United States down the backstretch.
Catch up on the races from tonight with the below race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X. The semifinal race videos are currently unavailable.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak, Canada – 52.70 (2016)
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 51.71 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 52.16
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.61, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 53.88
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 52.26
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 52.56
- Shayna Jack (AUS), 52.83
- Kate Douglass (USA), 53.02
- Anna Hopkin (GBR), 53.09
- Stephanie Balduccini (BRA), 54.05
- Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL), 54.06
- Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 54.64
Marrit Steenbergen kicked off a memorable night for Team Netherlands with a gold medal in the 100 free, taking down her national record in 52.26. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, the fastest swimmer since the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 52.56 to secure a silver medal. Shayna Jack of Australia touched in 52.83 for bronze, a bit off her season best time.
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 100M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Marrit Steenbergen 🇳🇱 52.26 NR
🥈 Siobhan Haughey 🇭🇰 52.56
🥉 Shayna Jack 🇦🇺 52.83
Première néerlandaise championne du monde du 100m nage libre depuis Inge de Bruijn 🇳🇱 en 2001 ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/zsG98GFJQW
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 16, 2024
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)
- Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)
- 2023 World Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa – 2:20.80
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:23.91, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:24.63
- Tes Schouten (NED), 2:19.81
- Kate Douglass (USA), 2:20.91
- Sydney Pickrem (CAN), 2:22.94
- Alina Zmushka (NIA), 2:24.44
- Mona McSharry (IRL), 2:24.89
- Kristyna Horska (CZE), 2:25.34
- Gabrielle Silva (BRA), 2:25.66
- Lisa Mamie (SUI), 2:26.23
Tes Schouten kept the momentum rolling in the very next event, securing the second gold for Team Netherlands in a massive best time and national record. Her time of 2:19.81 ranks 2nd in the world this season, and earns her the title of World Champion.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 200M BRASSE
🥇 Tes Schouten 🇳🇱 2:19.81 NR
🥈 Kate Douglass 🇺🇸 2:20.91
🥉 Sydney Pickrem 🇨🇦 2:22.94 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/5W0I7ETPHD
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 16, 2024
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:54.14
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.09
- Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 1:55.30
- Roman Mityukov (SUI), 1:55.40
- Pieter Coetze (RSA), 1:55.99
- Jack Aikins (USA), 1:56.21
- Lee Juho (KOR), 1:56.38
- Apostolos Siskos (GRE), 1:56.64
- Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:56.66
- Kai van Westering (NED), 1:57.19
After bagging silver in a 1-2 finish with training mate Hunter Armstrong in the 100 backstroke on night three, Gonzalez claimed individual glory in the 200m distance. His time of 1:55.30 checked-in just ahead of defending bronze medalist Roman Mityukov of Switzerland (1:55.40). Pieter Coetze of South Africa stormed home on the final 50, splitting 28.67 to move from 8th to 3rd.
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 200M DOS
🥇 Hugo González 🇪🇸 1:55.30
🥈 Roman Mityukov 🇨🇭 1:55.40
🥉 Pieter Coetze 🇿🇦 1:55.99 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/Mlg7juH7Lc
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 16, 2024
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
- Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.68, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.33
- Dong Zhihao (CHN), 2:07.94
- Caspar Corbeau (NED), 2:08.24
- Nic Fink (USA), 2:08.85
- Jake Foster (USA), 2:09.31
- Ikuru Hiroshima (JPN), 2:09.37
- Matti Mattsson (FIN), 2:09.80
- Arno Kamminga (NED), 2:10.06
- Erik Persson (SWE), 2:10.21
China’s Dong Zhihao used the strongest last 50 in the field to win the men’s 200 breaststroke gold. He broke 2:08 for the first time, touching in 2:07.94. Caspar Corbeau (2:08.24) of the Netherlands and Team USA’s Nic Fink (2:08.85) rounded out the podium. With Fink’s swim, he will leave Doha with a medal in each breaststroke distance.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
World Aquatics Highlight Clip:
😱🇨🇳Dong Zhihao’s late surge secures him Men’s 200m Breaststroke gold in 2:07.94! 🥇🏊♂️ #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/Dj4KoTzNsL
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 16, 2024
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 200M BRASSE
🥇 Dong Zhihao 🇨🇳 2:07.94
🥈 Caspar Corbeau 🇺🇸 2:08.24
🥉 Nic Fink 🇺🇸 2:08.85 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/oVWelWJmvM
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 16, 2024
MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL
- World Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)
- Championship Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)
- World Junior Record: 7:08.37 — United States (2019)
- 2023 World Champion: 6:59.08 — Great Britain
- China (Ji, Wang, Pan, Zhang), 7:01.84
- South Korea (Yang, Kim, Lee, Hwang), 7:01.94
- United States (Hobson, Foster, Armstrong, Johnston), 7:02.08
- Great Britain (Richards, M. Litchfield, McMillan, Scott), 7:05.09
- Italy (Megli, Ragaini, Ciampi, di Cola), 7:07.00
- Greece (Markos, Englezakis, Stamou, Vazaios), 7:09.10
- Lithuania (Rapsys, Navikonis, Lukminas, Jazdauskas), 7:11.57
- Spain (Castro, Dominguez, de Celis Montalban, Molla Yanes), 7:11.65
A thrilling men’s 4×200 free relay ended the night, as Team China claimed gold with the same quartet they used to win the 4×100 free relay on day one. Three 1:43-splits highlighted the field: Hwang Sunwoo of Korea split 1:43.76, Pan Zhanle of China split 1:43.90, and Carson Foster of the USA clocked 1:43.94.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 4X200M NAGE LIBRE
🥇CHINE 🇨🇳 7:01.84 NR
(Ji 1:46.45, Wang 1:45.69, Pan 1:43.90, Zhang 1:45.80)
🥈CORÉE DU SUD 🇰🇷 7:01.94
🥉USA 🇺🇸 7:02.08 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation
pic.twitter.com/NtXni2iZfM
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 16, 2024
If the presumably stronger American quartet steps up the way these 4 did in Paris, they will win.
I knew how the relay turned out, but still was excited watching it! Thanks for posting!