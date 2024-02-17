2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

With day six of the 2024 World Championships completed, we only have two more days of action in Doha. Tonight’s racing was highlighted by a big breakthrough from several swimmers from the Netherlands. Marrit Steenbergen opened the night up with a gold medal performance in the women’s 100 free, after eclipsing Femke Heemskerk’s legendary national record in the semifinals. She lowered the mark in finals down to 52.26, a time that puts her in the medal conversation for Paris.

Steenbergen’s teammate, Tes Schouten, would win the 200 breast a few events later. She dipped under the 2:21-mark for the first time, winning in 2:19.81. It was a huge new best time, adding to her silver medal from day two’s 100 breast. Caspar Corbeau would add to their medal tally later in the night, scoring silver in the men’s 200 breast.

China also had a great night in Doha, grabbing two gold medals. Their first came in the form of Dong Zhihao, who broke 2:08 for the first time to win the 200 breast (2:07.94). Team China would later win the men’s 4×200 free relay, which was a very close race between South Korea and the United States down the backstretch.

Catch up on the races from tonight with the below race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X. The semifinal race videos are currently unavailable.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 51.71 (2017)

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.61, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 53.88

Marrit Steenbergen kicked off a memorable night for Team Netherlands with a gold medal in the 100 free, taking down her national record in 52.26. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, the fastest swimmer since the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 52.56 to secure a silver medal. Shayna Jack of Australia touched in 52.83 for bronze, a bit off her season best time.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia – 2:17.55 (2023)

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes, Turkey – 2:19.64 (2015)

Championship Record: Rikke Pedersen, Denmark – 2:19.11 (2013)

2023 World Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa – 2:20.80

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:23.91, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:24.63

Tes Schouten kept the momentum rolling in the very next event, securing the second gold for Team Netherlands in a massive best time and national record. Her time of 2:19.81 ranks 2nd in the world this season, and earns her the title of World Champion.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 1:55.14 (2017)

Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, United States – 1:51.92 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:54.14

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.50, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.09

After bagging silver in a 1-2 finish with training mate Hunter Armstrong in the 100 backstroke on night three, Gonzalez claimed individual glory in the 200m distance. His time of 1:55.30 checked-in just ahead of defending bronze medalist Roman Mityukov of Switzerland (1:55.40). Pieter Coetze of South Africa stormed home on the final 50, splitting 28.67 to move from 8th to 3rd.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

, China – 2:08.83 (2023) Championship Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.68, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.33

China’s Dong Zhihao used the strongest last 50 in the field to win the men’s 200 breaststroke gold. He broke 2:08 for the first time, touching in 2:07.94. Caspar Corbeau (2:08.24) of the Netherlands and Team USA’s Nic Fink (2:08.85) rounded out the podium. With Fink’s swim, he will leave Doha with a medal in each breaststroke distance.

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL

World Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)

Championship Record: 6:58.55 — United States (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:08.37 — United States (2019)

2023 World Champion: 6:59.08 — Great Britain

China (Ji, Wang, Pan, Zhang), 7:01.84 South Korea (Yang, Kim, Lee, Hwang), 7:01.94 United States (Hobson, Foster, Armstrong, Johnston), 7:02.08 Great Britain (Richards, M. Litchfield, McMillan, Scott), 7:05.09 Italy (Megli, Ragaini, Ciampi, di Cola), 7:07.00 Greece (Markos, Englezakis, Stamou, Vazaios), 7:09.10 Lithuania (Rapsys, Navikonis, Lukminas, Jazdauskas), 7:11.57 Spain (Castro, Dominguez, de Celis Montalban, Molla Yanes), 7:11.65

A thrilling men’s 4×200 free relay ended the night, as Team China claimed gold with the same quartet they used to win the 4×100 free relay on day one. Three 1:43-splits highlighted the field: Hwang Sunwoo of Korea split 1:43.76, Pan Zhanle of China split 1:43.90, and Carson Foster of the USA clocked 1:43.94.

