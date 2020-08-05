Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps’ World Record With 49.50 In 100 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.50
  2. Andrei Minakov (RUS), 50.94
  3. Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.95
  4. Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.40
  5. Marius Kusch (GER), 51.50
  6. Mehdy Metella (FRA), 51.62
  7. James Guy (GBR), 51.69
  8. Matthew Temple (AUS), 51.70

The USA’s Caeleb Dressel set his first World Record tonight. Dressel, who missed the World Record last Worlds by only 4 hundredths, cracked the record by tenths tonight in 49.50. The former mark was a 49.82 done by Michael Phelps in 2009. Dressel leads the way into finals by nearly a second and a half and now owns 6 of the 10 fastest times in history in this event. He’ll return to the pool shortly for semifinals of the 50 free.

Finishing behind Dressel in heat 2 was Russia’s Andrei Minakov, who set a new Russian Record in 50.94. Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the first semifinal heat in 50.95 to qualify 3rd. Milak broke Phelps’ 200 fly World Record earlier in the meet to win his first Worlds gold. Also qualifying for the final were Olympic 200 fly champion Chad Le Clos (RSA) and 2017 bronze medalist James Guy (GBR). Le Clos used his front end speed to take 2nd in heat 1 with a 51.40 behind Milak.

Decorated butterfly veteran Laszlo Cseh of Hungary wound up 10th in 51.86. He was one spot ahead of the USA’s Jack Conger, who put up a 51.91 for 11th.

Dee

That start gets more and more offensive with every watch

1 hour ago
Hot Takes:

He beat Le Clos one of the greatest all around butterfly swimmers ever by nearly two seconds. He’s on another level and approaching peaty level dominance.

45 minutes ago
Mean Dean

Project 48?

31 minutes ago

