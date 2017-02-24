WATCH: Arizona Wildcats PAC 12 Hype Video

Check out the above hype video uploaded by Arizona Wildcats sophomore Taylor Garcia that shows some of the Wildcats’ training en route to the PAC 12 Championships.

The meet is taking place this week and is currently on it’s fourth day. It will conclude tomorrow night after the final event, the 400 freestyle relay.

Thus far Arizona sits in third place at the conference championships behind both Stanford and California. They started out the meet with a fourth place finish int he 200 medley relay and a fifth place finish in the 800 freestyle relay on night one.

On night two the Wildcats’ divers managed to score 69 points altogether in the 1-meter event. Karolyn Loftus, Kaitlyn Costello, and Sally Hackett finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively.

Freshman Hannah Cox backed up their performances with a fifth place finish in the 500 freestyle before Katrina Konopka raced to a sixth place finish in the championship final of the 50 freestyle.

Adding to their relay performances from night one, the Arizona women collectively threw down a 1:27.95 in the 200 freestyle relay to finish third behind both Cal and Stanford to earn a spot on the podium. Konopkam who had just finished her 50 freestyle final, clocked in at 22.01 on the leadoff. Their fastest split came from junior Laura Kurki who managed a 21.90 anchor leg.

With two days of competition remaining, the Arizona women sit in third with USC hot on their tails.

Prelims begin this morning at 10:30 a.m Pacific time.