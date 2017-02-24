Video: Mermen Are Real!

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel

After a busy week here at Phlex, sometimes we just gotta kick our tails up and unwind. We got our hands on the FINIS Mermaid Monofin. While this product is originally designed for younger swimmers to learn what it’s like to use a monofin, we figured it would make for a perfect opportunity to channel our inner merman. So the Phlex team took a trip to the beach and did just that. This is not a product review, nor a stroke clinic. This is just a bunch of grown men being mermen. Enjoy!

