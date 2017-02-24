Janet Hu Busts Pac-12 Meet Record in 100 Fly with 50.38

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
Stanford’s Janet Hu continues to improve in her collegiate career, and this morning she dropped a very quick 50.38 in the 100 fly for the top time going into finals. Her swim broke the meet record of 50.53 set by Farida Osman at this meet last year, and was just faster than Noemie Thomas‘s 50.44 in the heat after her. Cal’s Thomas was also under the old record by her teammate Osman, the latter of which was 51.32 for 4th this morning.
SPLITS
Janet Hu, 2017
- 23.44 – 26.94 (50.38)
Noemie Thomas, 2017
- 23.41 – 27.03 (50.44)
Farida Osman, 2016
- 23.82 – 26.71 (50.53)
Hu and Thomas were both out fast, and Hu was able to hold on just a bit better than Thomas this morning.
Tonight’s final should be electric, with Osman in position to steal away a win, as is USC freshman Louise Hansson, who this morning blasted a 50.70 for the third seed tonight. With the meet record in jeopardy, so is a legendary Natalie Coughlin record– the Pac 12 conference record of 50.01, set back in 2002.
