Watch 14-Year-Old Lorenzo Galossi Bust Out A 51.62 100 Freestyle

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP – LAZIO

JULY 27 / AUGUST 8

Swimming Stadium – Rome

website

SwimSwam Italia Preview

Results

This report originally appeared on SwimSwam Italia.

A cat-and-mouse game of sorts continues to unfold this week in Italy between the teenagers Lorenzo Galossi and Davide Passafaro. The 14- and 13-year-old, respectively, have traded impressive 100m freestyle performances back and forth while competing at their regional championships.

Earlier this week Galossi clocked a huge lifetime best of 52.76 to take his meet’s 100m freestyle title, overtaking his previous career-quickest of 55.61. His time surpassed the previous Italian Age Record held by Federico Burdisso, which stood at 53.63 from 2015.

Answering Galossi’s performance was Passafaro, who, at just 13 years of age, crushed a time of 52.42 for a new lifetime best. Splits for Passafaro’s new 52.42 age record included 25.34/27.08, destroying his previous lifetime best of 56.12 from this same meet in 2019.

Flash forward to today and Galossi played for keeps, delving into the sub-52-second territory for the first time in his young career.

As lead-off on his squads 4x100m freestyle relay, Galossi threw down a massive 51.62 to surge his team to the lead and lower the Italian Age Record for 14-year-olds once again.

Splits for Galossi’s swim are not yet available. But, for perspective his 51.62 at 14 years of age would rank him 3rd among American men in the 13-14 age group all-time. Only Michael Andrew and Noel Strauss, with respective outings of 51.30 and 51.59 have been faster.

Within Europe, again at just 14, Galossi’s 51.62 ranks him just outside the top 25 swimmers in the 18&U category for 2020.

Additionally, Galossi clocked a new Age Record in the 200m free as a relay lead-off today as well. It was three days ago he nailed an opening split of 1:53.58 to become his nation’s fastest 14-year-old ever. However, this morning he fired off an even quicker 1:52.39 in the lead-off role to astonish once again.

His lead-off would rank him as the 2nd fastest American aged 13-14-year-old ever and the fastest since Troy Daley‘s 1:49.50 from way back in 1991. Since then, only American Dare Rose has been in the same ballpark, producing a time of 1:53.30 as a 13-14-year-old.

Within Europe, Galossi’s 1:52.39 now inserts him into slot #18 among 18&U swimmers for 2020.

With today’s results, Galossi now owns the Italian Age Record across the 100/200/400 meters freestyle.

Video of Galossi’s 100m freestyle lead-off is below: