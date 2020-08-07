Stanford Women Pick Up 2x Iowa HS Champion Aurora Roghair for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aurora Roghair of the Iowa Flyers Swim Club has verbally committed to Stanford’s class of 2025. Roghair is a rising senior at Iowa City West High School.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.43

100 free – 50.95

200 free – 1:48.40

500 free – 4:47.41

1650 free – 16:35.60

100 back – 57.17

200 back – 2:00.84

Roghair is coming off of a very successful Iowa high school state championships, where she won state titles in the 200 free (1:48.85) and 500 free (4:50.87). Roghair split 23.24 on the 200 free relay anchor leg and 49.86 on the 400 free relay second-leg.

A strong freestyler from the 100 through the mile, Roghair fared well at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. There, she finished fourth in the 500 free (4:47.41), eighth in the 200 free (1:48.73) and ninth in the 1650 free (16:37.05). In that mile swim, she split her lifetime best 1000 free time to the flip at 9:54.41. Last summer, at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, Roghair was 4:21.28 in the 400m free to place 14th overall.

Stanford has had no shortage of Olympic-caliber freestylers on their roster at all distances, though last year they only had two milers (one of them being the now-graduated Megan Byrnes). Rising junior Morgan Tankersley was 15:50.81 in the mile last year to win the Pac-12 crown, though the incoming class of 2024 includes plenty of 200/500 freestylers but no pure milers. Roghair will join fellow 2025’er Samantha Tadder in boosting the distance group; Tadder has been 1:48.5/4:44.1/9:39.3/16:13.0 in freestyle.

Roghair joins a star-studded class of 2025 for Stanford, including #2 Torri Huske, #4 Amy Tang, #8 Samantha Tadder, Meghan Lynch, Anna Shaw, and Lauren Burch in the Cardinal class of 2025.

