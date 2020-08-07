Zach Yeadon Swims First Races Since 2020 ACC Championships

2020 EDINA AUGUST VIRTUAL MEET

August 6-7, 2020

Edina, MN

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 MN EDI August Virtual Meet

Zach Yeadon, the reigning ACC champion in the 500 and 1650 free and recently announced Cal transfer, swam his first races since February at an intrasquad with Minnesota team Edina Swim Club.

Yeadon raced two events, the 200 free and 500 free, on Thursday morning, winning both. In the 200, the second event of the session, Yeadon posted a 1:40.31 in a tight race with 19-year-old Andrew Gray (1:40.68). Gray just finished his freshman season with Arizona State, where he was a Pac-12 A-finalist in the 200 free (1:34.66 for seventh overall).

In the 500 free, Yeadon again took down Gray, albeit by a wider margin; Yeadon won in 4:33.45 ahead of Gray’s 4:44.20. Those were Yeadon’s only swims, while Gray went on to win the 100 fly (51.27) and 200 IM (1:58.42).

The times from Yeadon were nowhere near his bests of 1:34.39 and 4:10.39, respectively. For more context, during the 2019-20 collegiate season, Yeadon would typically hit 1:36-1:37 in the 200 and go under 4:30 in the 500 at dual meets. Of course, Yeadon has not raced since the ACC Championships.

On the women’s side, Katie McCarthy swam several lifetime bests and was the top female finisher in all eight events she swam. The 16-year-old, whose older sister Kelli McCarthy is a rising junior at the University of Minnesota, lopped seven seconds off of her 200 fly (2:03.48), dropped over 2.5 from her 100 fly (57.42), took off 1.7 from her 100 free (52.48), and improved marginally in the 200 IM (2:05.61) and 500 free (4:56.00). The rising high school sophomore also posted a 1:51.94 in the 200 free, a 2:05.85 in the 200 back and a 4:25.97 in the 400 IM.