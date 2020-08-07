Future USC Trojan Danny Syrkin Posts 19.99 SCY 50 Free in Unofficial Time Trial

USC recruit Danny Syrkin of Rose Bowl Aquatics posted a lifetime best 50 yard free in the suited up time trial at practice recently. Syrkin, primarily a butterfly and sprint free specialist, tore to a 19.99 50 free. Although unofficial, the time comes in .21 seconds under Syrkin’s previous best, which was a 20.20 from 2019 Winter Juniors. 19.99 would have been the 3rd fastest time on USC’s roster last year, seemingly setting Syrkin up to compete on the Trojans’ 200 free relay.

Here is a video of Syrkin’s 50 free:

The stopwatch is a little blurry at the end of the video, but here is a screenshot of the 19.99 on the watch.

Additionally, some of the ROSE boys swam a 200 medley relay, which clocked a 1:33.13. Syrkin split a 21.3 on the fly leg of the relay by his coach’s watch.

Of course, it’s hard to be exact about the split, since A) all relay split except lead-offs are unofficial anyway, and B) this split was taken off a coach’s watch. However, the time does appear to be accurate when using a stopwatch to time the video. A 21.3 should also put Syrkin in contention for competing on the USC 200 medley relay as well.

Danny Syrkin Official Best Times: