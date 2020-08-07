Free Webinar: Coaching Distance Swimmers With Olympic Coach Catherine Kase

BSN SPORTS, the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment in the United States, has hosted more than 65 FREE instructional coaching events and webinars since March of this year. Topics have ranged from Mental Fortitude, to Team Building, to X’s and O’s across many sports and categories. More than 45,000 coaches and administrators have registered for an event. BSN has recorded all of the content and made it available here.

On Thursday, August 13th at 3PM EST, BSN is hosting Catherine Kase, 20201 Olympic Head Coach, on a session geared towards Coaching Distance Swimmers. If you are interested in attending this FREE webinar, you can register for it here: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/catherinekase

Please continue to read on to hear more about this webinar and BSN Sports.

About The Speaker

Catherine is the head 2021 Olympic Coach for Open Water (Marathon Swimming). She also led Team USA’s open water swimmers at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, 2009, 2013, 2015, and 2019 FINA World Championships, 2014 and 2016 Pan Pacific Championships, and 2007 Pan American Games.

She was the associate head swimming coach at the University of Southern California for the past 12 years, and just recently relocated to Boise, ID.

About BSN Sports

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

Swimming news is courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.