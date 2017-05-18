Warm-Up, A College Coach’s View

Contributor, Rick Paine, is an expert on the college recruiting process. He is also the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC). AAC is a SwimSwam Partner.

It’s 6:30 in the morning and you are barely awake. You just arrived at the cold, damp, smelly pool and already your coach is barking at you to get in and get warmed up for your first race.

There seems to be about 5,000 swimmers entered in the meet and they are all warming-up in your lane. It seems like a contradiction that in order to get “warmed”-up you have to get into “cold” water, and the worst part about the water is that it’s WET.

Like a Roman soldier preparing for battle, you pull on your swim cap and adjust your goggles while looking for the slightest opening in the endless line of bodies that have invaded your lane.

Somewhere in the back of your mind, you are asking the question, “will warming-up really help or is it just some form of torture that crazy coaches dreamed up to test their swimmers’ dedication.”

The answer is yes, warming-up is necessary and your attitude about it can make it a pleasurable or miserable experience.

I have coached swimming for 33 years at every level you can think of, from summer rec to the Olympic Games and one of the differences between the world class swimmers and the swimmers who strive to be world class is the approach to warming-up. The world class swimmers realize that a proper warm-up at a meet is necessary to prepare their body and mind to swim fast. They refuse to let anyone or anything keep them from getting a proper warm-up. It is called “attitude.”

If your coach has a specific warm-up for you, be sure to follow their instructions. Always listen to your coach! For those of you who don’t have a specific warm-up plan, here are some suggestions:

Get to the pool early.

Go for a walk. It helps wake you up and it gets the blood flowing. It won’t make your legs tired. Several Australian Olympians I coached would go for a mile walk as part of warm-up at their shave and taper meet!

Swim 300 to 600 yards of general loosening and then get out and stretch.

Never stretch “cold” muscles

The middle part of your warm-up should be designed to wake up the energy systems, so be sure and get some swimming in at a heart rate of around 180 beats a minute (at least 4 x 100 free or 8 x 50 free). Many U.S. swimmers are too soft in their warm-ups especially at unrested meets. Don’t be afraid to warm-up hard!

The last part of your warm-up should be in the same stroke of your first event and should include some pace work (descending or negative splitting), speed work and a warm-down or loosen.

Work on starts and breakouts. Don’t just dive in and stop. Work your start and breakout at least 12 ½ yards. Make sure your lane is clear before diving in.

Work your turns at race speed. Don’t expect to be able to find the wall in a race if you practiced them in slow motion during warm-up. Check the heat sheet for your lanes and get some turn work in the lanes you will be completing in. Make sure you can see the cross on the wall or the “T” on the bottom and make sure you have a feel for the backstroke flags.

Work some fast finishes. There is no reason to get out touched because you couldn’t find the wall.

There are some swimmers who get in the pool, swim about 100 and then stand by the wall and talk with a teammate. They are called “Cling-Ons” and don’t belong in the pool. All these types of swimmers do is to clog up the lane and make it difficult for serious swimmers to get a proper warm-up in. If you ask them to move and they don’t respond, you may have to send them a message by letting them “Eat Feet” by turning very close to them.

If you need your coach to nag you to get in and get a proper warm-up done, then you might want to rethink why you are swimming.

Accept the responsibility of making sure you get a proper warm-up. GET an ATTITUDE!!!!!

Finding out if you have what it takes to compete in swimming at the college level is easy, and many swimmers do have the potential considering all of the options. Go to www.ACCrecruits and submit a Free Profile.

SwimSwam is an ad partner with ACC. Go here and learn more about ACC and their team of college swimming experts.