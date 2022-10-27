Vladimir Salnikov Not Expecting Russian Readmission Internationally Anytime Soon

All-Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov acknowledges that there likely won’t be any imminent changes on the horizon regarding Russian swimmers’ eligibility to compete internationally.

In a recent interview with state-sponsored media outlet Match TV, Salnikov said that until the political landscape changes regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s “unlikely” that Russian athletes will be deemed eligible to race on the international stage.

After the onset of the Russian invasion in February, FINA banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the 2022 World Championships, and ultimately in any of its events for the rest of the year. If the war with Ukraine continues into 2023, that suspension will inevitably be extended indefinitely.

In late September, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said there could potentially be room for Russian athletes to return to competition under a neutral flag, provided they don’t support the war.

However, Bach’s tone quickly shifted following Vladimir Putin‘s annexation of occupied regions shortly thereafter.

“All this means for us: the sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states and governments must and will remain firmly in place.”

However, Bach did appear to lay the groundwork for the time when Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to return to competition, possibly even before the war ends.

“Athletes should never be the victims of policies of their own government,” Bach said, according to the New York Times. “Olympic sport needs the participation of all the athletes who accept the rules, even and especially if their countries are in confrontation or at war.

“A competition between athletes from only like-minded countries is not a credible symbol of peace.”

Bach has left the ultimate decision regarding athlete bans with each individual sport’s global governing body.

Russia has been hosting domestic swimming competitions to supplement its international ban, including the Russian Long Course Championships, the Solidarity Games, and most recently, the Spartakiad in August.

Salnikov added that the federation is currently working on the 2023 competition calendar assuming they won’t be eligible to race internationally. In November, they’ll host the Russian Short Course Championships in Kazan where next year’s schedule will be discussed further.

Evgeny Rylov, Russia’s top-performing swimmer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, said Monday that the increase in domestic competition has helped the athletes continue to progress amidst the international ban—particularly for the younger generation.

“There are a lot of new young swimmers who show a good level, who already have experience in performances,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist told state-run media TASS, translated from Russian.

“The number of participants has increased at Russian starts. It seems to me that in the current conditions it is not so problematic to keep active for the younger generation in our sport, because the guys, who are now striving for our level, it may even be easier to morally compete within the country than to enter tournaments abroad.

“For those who have competed at the international level, of course, it is more difficult. In our sport, the main thing is the result, time. We’ve had a lot of starts this year, which should help not to sag in the results.”

Rylov also said the national team has continued training as if nothing has changed.

“The training process of the national team has not changed, all training events are planned, there was a trip to Armenia in the mountains, which is a good indicator,” he said.