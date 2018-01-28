Villanova Women Top West Virginia and Iowa State, WVU Men Win

WVU vs Iowa State (W) vs Villanova

Saturday, January 27th

WVU Natatorium, Morgantown, WV

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Villanova – 163, West Virginia – 137

Villanova – 180, Iowa State – 120

West Virginia – 160, Iowa State – 140

Men

West Virginia – 229

Villanova – 69

Villanova claimed victories over Iowa State and West Virginia, while the Mountaineer men topped Villanova at the WVU Natatorium on Saturday, January 27th. West Virginia swept the events against Villanova.

West Virginia won the men’s 400 medley relay, Merwane Elmerini (50.47), Tristen Disibio (55.08), David Dixon (48.36), Drew Damich (45.62) posted a 3:19.53, just 2 seconds off their season best. The West Virginia ‘B’ relay team of Luke Hene (51.01), Jake Armstrong (55.93), Denys Kostromin (50.96), and Frank Csonka (46.60) came in 2nd, posting a 3:24.50, and the ‘C’ relay of Austin Hartke (51.78), Drew Riebel (57.14), Gabe Swardson (52.53), and Ryan Kelly (46.02), which swam exhibition, would have come in 3rd with their time of 3:27.47.

Alexa Fabbri won the 200 free in a tight race with Silqi Luo, where Fabbri was just .25 seconds ahead at the 150 mark. Fabbri touched in 1:50.99 to Luo’s 1:51.79, which is one of Fabbri’s fastest times in a dual meet this season.

Jake Armstrong used a quick first 50 to edge out his teammate, Tristen Disibio, in the 100 breast. Armstrong touched in 55.85 to Disibio’s 56.22. Armstrong’s season best of 54.99 is ranked 7th in the Big 12, while Disibio’s 54.63 is ranked 5th.

Morgan Bullock put up a pair of individual wins for the Mountaineers, taking the women’s 100 fly and 200 IM. Bullock took the 100 fly with a 55.91, finishing exactly 1 second ahead of runner-up, Mary Kate Luddy (Iowa State). Her season best (54.00) is currently in the Big 12. Bullock went 2:03.81 to win the IM, outpacing Villanova’s Darby Goodwin, who touched in 2:05.11. Bullock’s season best of 2:01.10 is 7th in the conference.

Caitlin Daday commanded the women’s distance events. Daday swam a slight negative split (5:08.48/5:08.43) to post a 10:16.91 in the 100, outpacing 2nd place finisher Keely Soellner by 5 and a half seconds (10:22.56). In the 500, Daday finished in a overall time of 5:00.18, 3.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Giselle Gursoy (5:03.68). That time marks Daday’s slowest 500 of the season, but her season best (4:52.14) is the fastest time in the Big East this season.

The Mountaineers went 1-2-3-4 in the men’s 50 free, with Merwane Elmerini leading the way with a 20.48. Sam Neaveill came in 2nd (20.88), Drew Damich in 3rd (21.10), and Frank Csonka (21.14). The 200 free relay team of Neaveill (20.75), Nate Carr (22.63), Damich (20.41), and Elmerini (19.71) won the event with a 1:23.58. Trayton Saladin anchored the ‘B’ WVU relay with a 20.92, so had he been on the ‘A’ instead of Carr, the ‘A’ would have gone a 1:21.87. West Virginia’s best time this season is 1:20.76 from back in November.

Event Winners

Women

Men

Press Release – West Virginia:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team defeated Villanova and the women took down Iowa State on Saturday at the WVU Natatorium.

The men won all 16 events to beat Villanova, 229-69. The women won seven of 16 events to defeat Iowa State, 160-140, while falling to Villanova, 163-137.

The men’s victory secured a perfect 5-0 record in dual meets, marking the team’s first undefeated dual-meet season since 2006-07. The women improved to 4-2 and 2-0 in the Big 12 with the win over the Cyclones.

Sophomore Trayton Saladin led WVU with three individual wins, while senior Logan McHenry and freshman Angelo Russo notched two wins for the men. Sophomore Morgan Bullock had two individual wins and a relay victory to pace the women’s squad. Juniors Merwane El Merini and Drew Damich also notched three total wins for the men, one individually and two as part of relays.

“Overall it was a good day, and I felt both teams competed very well,” WVU coach Vic Riggs said. “This team has had one of the strongest Januarys of training and competing since I’ve been here, and I feel like they are responding to the challenges in front of them.

“I did feel like we came out a little flat on our energy, and that kind of cost us a bit in the first session. But, once we regrouped, I thought our middle and last sessions were very good. Amelie (Currat), Emma (Harris), Giselle (Gursoy) and Morgan Bullock all had key victories that really turned the meet around for the women. To beat ISU for the first time in a dual meet is special for this group of ladies. Though we lost to Villanova they also gave Villanova a good meet, we just didn’t capitalize on a few events. Our divers did a great job today and were a big factor in our win. The men continue to compete very well, and to finish the season with another pool record and to go undefeated is a great way to send them into Big 12s.”

Prior to the meet, the Mountaineers honored their 15 seniors: Mariano Adame , Madeline Bolin , Nate Carr , Frank Csonka , Amelie Currat , Taylor Gill , James Koval , Celia Martinez , Logan McHenry , Chris McMahon , Michael Proietto , Drew Riebel , Daniel Rodriguez , Tony Sekowski and Loren Williams .

Additionally, the Mountaineers held a signing day ceremony for 5-year-old Wyatt DeWitt, a Terra Alta, West Virginia, native, as part of a partnership with Team IMPACT.

WVU opened the meet with a pair of wins in the 400 medley relay. The women began with a 3:49.88, followed by a pool-record time from the men. El Merini, junior Tristen DiSibio , freshman David Dixon and Damich posted a 3:19.53 to break the WVU Natatorium record. The women’s team featured senior Amelie Currat , junior Emma Harris , Bullock and sophomore Julia Nilton .

The Mountaineer men followed with a strong start individually, as senior James Koval won the 1,000 freestyle, thanks to a time of 9:36.19. Freshman Max Gustafson placed second, with a 9:53.68.

Then, Saladin secured his first victory in the 200 freestyle to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Mountaineer men. He touched the wall in 1:41.23, followed by senior Nate Carr (1:41.29) just 0.06 seconds behind.

The WVU men followed that 1-2-3 finish with a sweep of the top-four places in the 100 backstroke. Russo led the way with a 49.26, followed by Dixon (50.53) and sophomores Luke Hene (50.72) and Austin Hartke (51.69).

West Virginia saw more of the same in the next event, as the men again finished 1-2-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke. Junior Jake Armstrong ‘s 55.85 led the way, while DiSibio (56.22) placed second.

Junior Morgan Carr earned a win for the women’s team in the 200 butterfly. She touched the wall in 2:04.47. For the men, West Virginia finished first and second, led by sophomore Gabe Swardson ‘s 1:53.45. Fellow sophomore Ryan Kelly was second in 1:54.64.

The men earned another sweep of the top-four places in the 50 freestyle. El Merini’s 20.48 paced the way, followed by sophomore Sam Neaveill (20.88), Damich (21.10) and senior Frank Csonka (21.14).

Moments later, Damich earned his first individual win of the day in the 100 freestyle. He touched the wall in 45.83, winning by 1.42 seconds.

The Mountaineers then won both 200 backstroke events. Currat finished in 2:00.05 to win by more than two seconds for the women. In the men’s race, Saladin earned his second win of the day for WVU with a 1:51.18.

West Virginia again won both races in the next event, the 200 breaststroke. Harris paced the way for the women, finishing with a 2:23.34 and winning a tight race by 0.50 seconds. DiSibio got his second win of the day, and first individually, for the men. He won with a time of 2:04.13.

Later on, Saladin continued his strong day with his third victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:34.23.

Bullock earned her first individual win, and second total, in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 55.91 to win by one second. In the men’s race, Russo followed with his second win of the day, thanks to a 49.06.

Bullock also won the next event, as her second individual win came with a 2:03.81 in the 200 individual medley. The men also won the 200 IM, going 1-2-3-4, led by Dixon’s 1:49.24.

The Mountaineers closed the meet with a win in the men’s 200 freestyle relay. Neaveill, Nate Carr , Damich and El Merini finished in 1:23.58. The women finished second in 1:35.67, ahead of Iowa State by 0.16 seconds.

The day began on springboard, where West Virginia won three of the four diving events. The men placed first and second on 1-meter and finished 1-2-3 on 3-meter, while the women won the 1-meter event and finished second on 3-meter.

McHenry won both events for the men, scoring a 341.20 on 1-meter and a 338.70 on 3-meter. Senior Michael Proietto placed second, with a 311.20 on 1-meter and a 325.70 on 3-meter. Freshman Caleb Keck finished third on 3-meter with a 283.30.

Junior Julia Calcut won 1-meter for the women with a 263.55. Junior Averly Hobbs ‘ 264.95 earned her a second-place finish on 3-meter, while she was third on 1-meter with a 253.60.

“First of all, I’m going to miss Mike and Logan,” WVU diving coach Michael Grapner said. “It has been a pleasure to coach them for the past four years. Let’s keep it up and finish strong. Today’s meet was pretty good all around. I think the women had a good learning experience and can use today to help prepare for the Big 12 Championship. We have been doing very well in the workouts and all of the pieces continue to fall into place. Now, the emphasis needs to be on consistency. We have the dives, and we have done the work. Over the next few weeks, we’ll set our sights on the conference meet and Zones.”

Up next, the Mountaineers travel to the Big 12 Championship to begin postseason competition. The event in Austin, Texas, is held from Feb. 21-24.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Press Release – Villanova:

MORGANTOWN, W.V.— Villanova University Swimming & Diving squad traveled to Morgantown, W.V., on Saturday afternoon to compete against the West Virginia Mountaineers and Iowa State Cyclones. The women defeated West Virginia (163-137) and Iowa State (160-140 while the men were defeated by the Mountaineers by a score pf 229-69.

“ This weekend was all about swimming under highly stressed conditions prior to the start of our Championship taper. As expected, our men and women came out with great efforts across the board,” Swimming head coach Rick Simpson said.

Against West Virginia and Iowa State, Caitlin Daday (Allentown, Pa.) was the lone double winner for the women. She won the 1,000 freestyle (10:16.91) and 500 freestyle (5:00.18). Alexa Fabbri (Yardley, Pa.) won the 200 freestyle while placing third in 100 freestyle (51.94) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.20). Rayann Jaryszak (Arlington, Texas) continued her strong freshman campaign as she finished third in the 200 backstroke (2:04.84) and 200 IM (2:05.26). Heather Farley (Mendota Heights, Minn.) placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.49) and fifth In the 200 breaststroke (2:25.67).

The 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Fabbri, Taylor Wilson (Castle Rock, Colo.), Elise Pidutti (Newcastle, Australia) and Milly Routledge (North Ascot, United Kingdom) won the relay in a time 1:35.36.

“The women’s rivalry with West Virginia dates back to the days that both of us were in the Big East together. We have a very high level of respect for their team and their coaching staff. This provides an annual meeting that is filled with excitement and great racing. This year was no different,” Simpson said.

The men received another strong outing from John Davidson (Eugene, Ore.) as he finished second in the 500 freestyle (4:46.40), third in the 1,000 freestyle (9:58.85). J.P. Naughton (San Francisco, Calif.) placed third in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:57.22. Tyler Nussbaum (Oyster Bay, N.Y.) swam the 200 breaststroke where he placed second and 100 breaststroke where he finished fifth (59.63).

Next up the Wildcats will travel to Penn State on Friday Feb 2. Action will begin at 5 p.m.

Press Release – Iowa State:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Iowa State swimming and diving team (4-4, 1-1 Big 12) drops to 4-4 on the season, losing a pair of duals to Big 12 opponent West Virginia (4-2, 2-0 Big 12) and Villanova (11-2, 2-0 Big East). The Cyclones lost 160-140 to the Mountaineers and 180-120 to the Wildcats.

The Cyclones started the day off with a pair of second place finishes by Keely Soellner in the 1000 free (10:22.56) and Silqi Luo in the 200 free (1:51.79). Haley Ruegemer (10:25.64) took fifth in the 1000, with the third through fifth place swimmers all within .14 seconds of one another. Harper Emswiler (57.72) took third in the 100 back, with Emma Ruehle (59.35) not far behind in seventh.

Iowa State’s breaststrokers gave the team a nice spark, with seniors Kasey Roberts (1:06.26) and Danica Delaquis (1:06.32) placing first and second respectively in the 100 breaststroke, and freshmen Martha Haas (1:07.04) and Lehr Thorson (1:08.57) in sixth and seventh. Another pair of seniors, Mary Kate Luddy and Laura Miksch , each continued their success in the 200 fly and 50 free, both placing second in their respective event.

In the diving events, Sydney Ronald led the way for Iowa State, taking second in the one-meter (269.30) and first in the three-meter (269.30). Dana Liva was the other Cyclone diver, placing fifth on the one-meter (246.90) and third on the three-meter (263.25).

“I was happy with how Sydney and Dana came out strong in the three-meter event,” diving coach Jeff Warrick said. “They were up against a strong West Virginia team. It will make for an exciting Big 12 Championships in a few weeks.”

Villanova would take the top-three 100 free spots, while Iowa State’s Anna Andersen , Luo and Miksch would place fifth through seventh. The breaststrokers raced well in the 200-yard race, with Delaquis (2:23.84) and Roberts (2:24.50) taking second and third, while the freshmen Haas and Thorson finished seventh and eighth overall. In the 500 free, Ruegemer would lead the way, placing fourth overall with a 5:04.79. Luddy would take second in the 100 fly, touching at 56.91. In the 200 IM, Ruegemer, Kami Pankratz and Ruehle would finish in the five through seven positions.

The final event of the meet was the 200 freestyle relay, where the three ‘A’ relay teams were all within .5 seconds of each other, with Iowa State finishing in third. The ‘B’ relay would take fourth overall, as Iowa State comes up just shy of a victory against Big 12 opponent West Virginia, dropping the meet by a score of 160-140.

“I was pleased with how our team raced throughout the meet,” head coach Sorenson would say following the meet. “Unfortunately, we came up just short in a few close races that could have turned the final score around.”

UP NEXT

Iowa State takes on Kansas in a two-day Big 12 meet on Feb. 2 and 3. The second day will serve as senior day for the Cyclones. Day one kicks off at 6 p.m., day two at 10 a.m.