New Mexico Takes Down In-State Rival New Mexico State in Dual

NEW MEXICO STATE VS. NEW MEXICO

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Results

SCORES

New Mexico: 192

New Mexico State: 108

PRESS RELEASE – NEW MEXICO STATE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State diver Raina Brommer posted a strong score of 310.95 in the three-meter diving category to notch a first-place finish against I-25 rival, New Mexico, on Saturday afternoon at Seidler Natatorium. At the end of the day, the meet saw the Aggies fall to the Lobos, 192-108.

“Today was rocky and we didn’t win enough races to be successful,” head coach Rick Pratt said. “Moving forward we need to start resting and continue to fine tune our skills. I’m confident in our training, but today we lacked the fire power needed for the win.”

In the 200-yard medley relay, NM State’s Eliana Beaudry , Hanna McGowan , Reagan Nentwich and Johanna Pettersson claimed a third-place finish with a time of 1:47.57.

Clocking 11:03.58 in the 1000-yard freestyle, Katherine Harston finished third, while teammate Grace Laporte placed fourth with a time of 11:04.55.

Representing the Aggies in second-place following the 200-yard freestyle was Picabo Bender after she recorded a time of 1:54.98. She also secured a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.96 as well as a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle when she posted a time of 5:15.86.

Eliana Beaudry (58.90), Alix Knagg (59.47) and Gabrielle Sanchez (1:00.30) finished second, third and fourth, respectively, at the conclusion of the 100-yard backstroke for New Mexico State.

McGowan garnered a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke when she posted a time of 1:05.45, while Lauren Wood came in third after clocking in at 1:06.61.

NM State’s Rachel Lagone recorded a time of 2:11.96 to finish third in the 200-yard butterfly event. Teammate Nentwich finished close behind with a final time of 2:12.58.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Olivia Bender (24.63), Aimee Hatfield (24.93) and Lindsey Muiznieks (25.30) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Aggies.

Wood gave New Mexico State a first-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke after posting a time of 2:22.42. McGowan placed second in the event after clocking a time of 2:24.50.

Mackinna Hauff tallied a score of 270.30 in the one-meter diving event to give the Aggies a second-place finish. Brommer claimed fifth-place with a score of 251.63.

Next up, the New Mexico State diving team heads to Flagstaff, Ariz. where it will compete in the Northern Arizona Diving Invite, Feb. 2-3. Fans can stay up to date by following @NMStateSwimDive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

PRESS RELEASE – NEW MEXICO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico women’s swimming and diving team celebrated Senior Day with a dual-meet win over in-state rival New Mexico State on Saturday. The Lobos dominated the meet, winning 13 of the 16 events to extend their winning-streak versus State to six.

UNM was led by senior Madison Burns , who was competing in her final home meet as a Lobo. Burns came out on top in all four of her events on the day, including individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle (23.59) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.85). Along with her individual victories, the senior also teamed up with juniors Carol De Groote Tavares and Konoha Shinada and sophomore Asami Terada to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.59) while also helping juniors Shinada and Adriana Palomino and sophomore Talia Passarelli top the leaderboard in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:31.33).

Konoha Shinada was the second of three Lobos to sweep their events on the day, including two individual wins and the two previously mentioned relays. Shinada led the field in the 200-yard butterfly with a final time of 2:04.44 and she took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.94.

The Lobos got a familiar push from Palomino as she also topped all of the events that she participated in. Along with her victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Palomino also grabbed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:01.13 and the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:54.54, more than 16 seconds clear of second-place.

Carol De Groote Tavares and Emily Huffer each walked away four podium finishes. De Groote Tavares had one individual win in the 100-yard backstroke (1:47.06) along with the 200-yard medley relay win. She also took second in the 200-yard backstroke (2:02.73) and third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.48). Meanwhile, Huffer took first in the 200-yard backstroke (2:02.49) and placed second in the 200-yard butterfly (2:07.26). She also placed second in both the 200-yard medley relay with Passarelli and freshmen Brooke Zukowski and Klara Farkas (1:47.06) and the 400-yard freestyle relay with Farkas, sophomore Breanna Wiercinski and freshman Matea Sumajstorcic (3:31.77).

The Lobos got strong performances from their underclassmen throughout the meet. Breanna Wiercinski gathered two individual second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (24.48) while tying with Talia Passarelli in the 100-yard freestyle (53.53). Asami Terada took second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.62).

As for the freshmen, Klara Farkas won the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.68) and placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (57.43). Matea Sumajstorcic also gathered a win, topping the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.95) along with a second-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:08.09) and a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.02). Finally, Landry Walker captured a second-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle with a final time of 10:50.97.

“Overall, I thought we performed very well across the board. We have two-and-a-half weeks until our conference championships so this was a great indication of details that we need to continue to fine-tune,” said head swimming coach Dorsey Tierney-Walker . “It was an awesome day to celebrate our seniors. Madi Burns, Deidra Dorough, Celine Bertrand , and that was our main priority today. It’s just an honor to really celebrate our seniors and what they’ve done for this program, which is a tremendous amount. They are fantastic teammates, individuals, and athletes, obviously. All-around, they just had such a positive impact on our program and on the people around them. It was great to be able to send them off with a win against our rival.”

Three divers shined today, as the trio of junior Allyson Concepcion , sophomore Natasha Dark and freshmen Hannah Tiendas each placed in the top-four of both the one-meter and three-meter dives. Tiendas captured her first-ever collegiate win in the one-meter dive, making NCAA Zone Cut with a score of 273.13. She followed her performance with a fourth-place finish in the three-meter with a final score of 273.15.

Allyson Concepcion was solid as well, placing third in the one-meter dive with a score of 266.18 and second in the three-meter dive with a 299.33. Finally, Dark finished fourth in the one-meter dive with a score of 264.75 and third in the three-meter dive with a 280.58.

“It’s beyond words how proud I am of these divers. They all did outstanding today and showed great improvements,” said head diving coach Julie Weddle . “I’m excited for Hannah and her first collegiate win while also qualifying for Zones in the one-meter. She also posted a personal-best in the three-meter with a 273, just seven points short of zone qualification.

“Ally also had an outstanding three-meter, just seven-tenths shy of breaking 300 points. Her and Natasha both posted Zone qualification scores on the three-meter. This was a great day for Lobo divers and that they are getting ready for conference.”

The diving team will be back in action on Friday, February 2 through Saturday, February 3 as they travel to Colorado for the Air Force Diving Invitational.