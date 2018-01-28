Utah Sweeps BYU

Utah vs BYU (Deseret Dual)

Saturday, January 27th

Ute Natatorium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Utah – 210

BYU – 90

Men

Utah – 210

BYU – 89

Utah hosted BYU for a dual meet on Friday (diving) and Saturday (swimming), January 26-27th. Utah’s women only dropped 2 events to BYU, while the men pulled off a full event sweep, combining for a total 34 event wins in 36 events.

Paul Ungur posted a pair of individual event wins in the 100 back and 100 fly. Ungur went a 47.47 in the 100 back to win the event by 2 seconds over Daniel McArthur. His time was one of his slowest of the season, but Ungur’s season best of 46.04 is ranked 7th in the Pac 12 this season. In the 100 fly, Ungur posted a 49.55 to beat Luis Ventura by 0.6 seconds. That time was Ungur’s slowest 100 fly of the season by a second.

Dorien Butter picked up a pair of individual wins, taking the 100 and 200 free. Butter went 51.61 in the 100 free, outsplitting runner up Gillian St. John (52.15) on both 50s. Butter’s best time this season is 50.04. In the 200 free, Butter beat runner up Sarah Lott by 3 seconds, posting a 1:51.09 to Lott’s 1:53.87. Butter’s season best is 1:50.26.

Nathan Makarewicz swept the men’s diving events, posting scores of 342.00 and 315.98 in the 1 and 3 meter respectively. Makarewicz is ranked 4th in the Pac 12 in the 1 meter and 10th in the 3 meter.

Event Winners

Women

Men

200 medley relay: Utah (Ungur, Burton, Scott, Moreira) – 1:29.08

1000 free: Matteo Sogne (Utah) – 9:36.55

200 free: Rahiti De Vos (Utah) – 1:40.43

100 back: Paul Ungur (Utah) – 47.47

100 breast: Jack Burton (Utah) – 56.37

200 fly: Ben Scott (Utah) – 1:50.28

50 free: Rodolfo Moreira (Utah) – 20.91

100 free: Liam O’Haimhirgin (Utah) – 45.66

200 back: Daniel McArthur (Utah) – 1:51.54

200 breast: Jack Burton (Utah) – 2:06.25

500 free: Rahiti De Vos (Utah) – 4:38.77

100 fly: Paul Ungur (Utah) – 49.55

200 IM: Daniel McArthur (Utah) – 1:53.26

400 free relay: Utah (Ungur, Chiun, O’Haimhirgin, Phillips) – 3:02.07

1 meter diving: Nathan Makarewicz (Utah) – 342.00

3 meter diving: Nathan Makarewicz (Utah) – 315.98

Press Release – Utah:

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Swimming and Diving swept BYU for the fifth time in six years with a pair of resounding victories at Ute Natatorium this afternoon.

“I could not be more proud,” head coach Joe Dykstra said. “We had a big week of training and we were a little tired heading into today but we showed a great competitive spirit and won the fight.”

Women – Utah 210, BYU, 90

The Utes dominated the Cougars behind multiple wins from Jordan Anderson , Dorien Butter and Genny Robertson.

Butter started things off by winning the 200 free (1:51.09) and added a victory in the 100 free (51.61). Anderson was the big winner with three top results in the 200 back (2:05.78), 200 IM (2:07.65) and 200 fly (2:05.02).

Robertson won the 100 breast (1:04.23), 200 breast (2:19.38) and swam the second leg of the victorious 200 medley relay. Robertson teamed with Emma Broome , Gillian St. John and Jenna Marsh to win the event with a time of 1:43.84.

Broome also won the 100 fly (57.97) and was second in the 100 back, while St. John won the 50 free (24.01) and was second in the 100. Marsh also picked up a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast.

Other individual winners for Utah included Sara McClendon in the 1000 free (10:25.85), Mandy Gebhart in the 500 free (5:06.98) and Emma Ruchala in the three-meter dive (291.68).

Men – Utah 210, BYU 89

Paul Ungur was the top Ute in the pool this afternoon, winning the 100 fly (49.55) and 100 back (47.47), while also swimming the lead lap on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays.

He was one of four Utes to win multiple events against BYU. Jack Burton , who was also in the 200 medley relay, also won the 100 breast (56.37) and 200 breast (2:06.25). Rahiti De Vos win the 200 free (1:40.43) and 500 free (4:38.77) while Daniel McArthur captured the 200 back (1:51.54) and 200 IM (1:53.26) after taking second in 100 back.

Ben Scott and Rodolfo Moreira also competed in the 200 medley relay and won individual events. Scott took the 200 fly in 1:50.28 and Moreira was the winner in the 50 free with a time of 20.91.

Liam O’Haimhirgin , Felix Chiun and Austin Phillips were all involved in the winning 400 free relay group with O’Haimhirgin also taking the 100 free in 45.66 and second in the 50 free. Phillips was also the runner-up in the 200 back and third in the 100 back while Chiun took second in the 100 free.

The other two winners for Utah today were Matteo Sogne in the 1000 free (9:36.55) and Nathan Makarewicz in the one-meter diving event (342.00).

Senior Days are quickly approaching with the women hosting Washington State on Sat., Jan 10 at 11 a.m. and the men welcoming USC on Sat., Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Press Release – BYU:

SALT LAKE CITY – Freshmen Mariah Lindsay and Brigham Harrison shined despite a loss to Utah in the Deseret First Duel Saturday afternoon at the Ute Natatorium in BYU’s final dual meet of the season.

“We are thankful Utah was able to host this meet for us because it was supposed to be at our facility,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “This has been a rocky year for us. We have faced a challenge in everything we have done. With that said, I could not be prouder of our team. Today I saw a team that cheered for each other, fought for everything they could and did the very best with what they had. Mariah Lindsay stepped up and had an amazing meet as well as Brigham Harrison.”

Lindsay competed in three individual events today placing top-three in each event. In the women’s 200-yard breaststroke, Lindsay took second with a new season high of 2:21.45. She also placed second in the 200-yard IM at 2:09.52 and third in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.82.

Harrison placed third in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.21 behind senior Preston Jenkins. Jenkins, who was out-touched by Utah, took second place with a time of 1:40.54. Harrison took fourth in the men’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.79 behind senior Kent Fellows who took third with a time of 46.99. Harrison also anchored the men’s second place 400-yard freestyle relay team with a split of 47.03.

Junior Haley Bertoldo earned BYU’s only individual first place of the meet in the women’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.48. Sophomore Katie Smith, who just returned from her LDS mission in December, took second in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with a new season high of 24.33.

A team of Tiare Coker, Casey Cunningham, Vanessa Moffatt and Smith led BYU to its first-place win in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay. With Utah’s A relay team disqualified, BYU took first with a time of 3:33.74.

The dive team, started the dual meet Friday night competing in the women’s 1-meter and the men’s 3-meter.

“I think the divers performed strong,” BYU head dive coach Tyce Routson said. “I think we could have been a little bit sharper to make it a little bit more competitive. There were some slight misses, but that means we are getting closer to hitting our peak at the right time.”

On Friday, freshman Elizabeth Holmes took second in the women’s 1-meter with a score of 264.08 and freshman Kaylie Jackson earned a new season high of 232.58 taking fourth place. In the men’s 3-meter, senior Matt Denkers took third with a score of 300.68.

In the men’s 1-meter on Saturday, Denkers posted a new season high score of 320.03 taking second place. Kimble Mahler also recorded a new season high score of 274.95. In the women’s 3-meter, Morgan Paul took second with a score of 263.55, followed by Morgan Mellow with a score of 251.40 for third place. Jackson, Adia London and Kaitlyn Abernethy all earned new season high scores on the 3-meter.

The dive team will travel to its final competition of the season on Feb. 2-3 for the Air Force Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The swim team has concluded the regular season and will now prepare for the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships on Feb. 12-14 in Los Angeles.