Evdokimov Posts 53.79 100 Breast as 3 Cornell Pool Records Fall

Brown vs Cornell

Friday-Saturday, January 26th-27th

Teagle Pool, Ithaca, NY

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Brown – 162

Cornell – 138

Men

Cornell – 177

Brown – 123

Cornell and Brown faced off in the last dual of the season for each team at Teagle Pool, on the campus of Cornell University. The Big Red and the Bears split the meet, with Brown coming away with a win in the women’s meet, and Cornell in the men’s. 3 pool records were broken, all of which came in men’s events.

Cornell went a season best time to win the men’s 200 medley relay. The team of Dylan Curtis (22.23), Alex Evdokimov (24.75), Jacob Mullin (21.88), and Jack Mahoney (20.12) combined to post a 1:28.98, good for a pool record. That time ranks Cornell 5th in a very tight field in the Ivy League going into the conference championships. The top 5 teams will all be going into the meet with 1:28s as seed times.

Dylan Curtis went a season best time in the 100 back to win and break the pool record. Curtis posted a 48.23, which ranks him 4th in the Ivy League, behind Dean Farris (Harvard), Mark Blinstrub (Penn), and Coley Sullivan (Brown).

Alex Evdokimiv posted his fastest time in the 100 breast in a dual meet this season by far, going 53.79 to win the event by a huge margin, and break the pool record. Evdokimov’s previous best time in a dual meet this season was 55.80, 2.01 seconds slower than he went vs Brown. His season best time of 52.84 leads the Ivy League by 2 seconds, and is tied for 10th in the NCAA.

Koppi Kolyvek missed the pool record in the 200 free by a hair, posting a 1:37.54 to win the event by 2 and a half seconds. The pool record sits at 1:37.53, just 0.01 seconds faster than Kolyvek went, and is held by the Cornell head coach, Wes Newman.

Brown freshman Taylor Seaman, just 17 years old, put up a pair of wins in the women’s 50 and 100 free, and was a member of the winning 400 free relay. Seaman posted times of 23.60 and 50.27 in the 50 and 100 free, narrowly edging out her teammate Maddie Salesky in the 50, and winning over teammate Marley Cross by a second in the 100. Seaman anchored the winning 400 free relay (Maddie Salesky, Tatiana Prendella, Marley Cross, Taylor Seaman) in 50.44. The other splits were 50.84, 51.21, and 51.02, respectively.

Event Winners

Women

Men

Press Release – Cornell Men:

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell set three pool records and was just a whisker from a fourth to highlight a Senior Day win over Brown on Saturday afternoon at Teagle Pool. The Big Red earned a 177-123 victory to close out dual meet competition, ending the season at 3-6 (2-5 Ivy).

The Big Red opened the day with a pool record in the 200 medley relay with a 1:28.98 (Dylan Curtis, Alex Evdokimov, Jacob Mullin, Jack Mahoney), and added individual pool records in the 100 back (Curtis, 48.23) and the 100 breast (Evdokimov, 53.79). Koppi Kolyvek nearly took down the 200 free record in his event win, but his 1:37.54 meant that head coach Wes Newman’s name would stay on the record board by .01.

The Big Red won 10 events to clinch the dual, surpassing last season’s win total overall and in Ivy competition.

With the Ivy League Championship meet up next, both teams posted fast times throughout the meet.

Dylan Curtis earned a strong win in the 100 back (48.23) before Evdokimov, the school-record holder in both breaststroke events, destroyed the previous school record in the 100. His 53.79 led a 1-2-3 Big Red sweep in the event and shaved nearly a second and a half off Dave McKechnie’s 11-year-old swim of 55.17 at Teagle. The All-American later had a comfortable 5.95 second win in the 200 breast, cruising in 1:58.18 as part of another 1-2-3 sweep.

Freshman Min Zhi Chua touched first in both the 200 butterfly (1:48.82) and the 200 IM (1:50.32), while Matt Daniel won the 500 free (4:33.96).

In Friday’s diving, the Big Red had an impressive 1-2-3 finish in the 1-meter led by Brett Hebert (300.97). Hebert took second in the 3-meter (272.85, behind only winning teammate Noeh Sterling (278.78).

Prior to the meet, Cornell honored seniors Jack Brenneman, Vincent Declercq, Alex Evdomkimov, Slater Goodman, Ryan Sharkey, Noah Sterling and Brandon Sweezer for their commitment to and passion for the program.

Press Release – Cornell Women:

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell won nine events, but Brown’s late rally pushed the Bears past the Big Red 162-138 on Saturday afternoon at Teagle Pool. The Big Red close dual meet competition with a 2-6 record (0-6 Ivy) with the Senior Day loss.

Helen Hsu led off the winning 200 medley relay and finished atop the podium in both the 100 back (56.40) and 200 IM (2:05.13) and took second in the 200 back (2:04.70). Hsu was joined by Sarah Baturka, Lexi Schaaf and Vanessa Ruiz for 11 early team points.

Cornell won five of the first six events of the day to snuff out an early 21-17 deficit after Friday evening’s diving. Trailing 85-65 entering the 50 free, the Bears began its rally with a 1-2-3 finish.

Sophia Cherkez took home a win in the 200 free in 1:53.65 and Cape Murch Elliot added a victory in the 100 breast (1:04.92) by more than a full second. Maegan Rudolph had a similar comfortable win in the 200 butterfly (2:05.66), then later came back to touch first in the 100 fly (56.67). After winning comfortably in the 100 breast, Murch Elliot squeezed out a victory in the 200 breast (2:23.68) by .09 over Brown’s Ally Donahue.

In Friday’s diving action, Erika LaCasse won the 3-meter (266.47) and Jessica Leipman captured second in the 1-meter (237.67).

Prior to Saturday’s meet, the Big Red honored seniors Victoria Chan, Micaela Luders, Lizzy Thayer, Tessa Wilson and Sasha Wootton for their commitment to, and passion for, the program

The Big Red will continue training for the Ivy League Championship at Harvard’s Blodgett Pool from Feb. 14-17.

Press Release – Brown Men:

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Brown men’s swimming & diving team was defeated by Cornell, 177-123, at Teagle Pool on Saturday. Sophomore Cody Cline(Wellington, Fla.) highlighted the day’s events by setting a pool record in the 100 freestyle with a first place finish.

“The men finished our 2017-2018 dual meet season in fashion, with multiple swimmers posting lifetime best times and the majority of our team swimming their fastest dual-meet times ever,” said head coach Chris Ip. “This coaching staff has found that this year’s team thrives off of momentum.”

The diving events began on Friday upon the team’s arrival in Ithaca. Freshman Ivan Ip (Rosemead, Calif.) led the Bears on the 1M board with a fourth place finish with a score of 253.27, just ahead of sophomore William McNelis (Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.) (225.38). On the 3M, the two placed third (257.47) and fifth (247.88), again led by Ip.

To begin Saturday’s portion of the meet, the Bears finished in second and third in the 200 medley relay. The highest finishing relay team consisted of sophomore Joon Sung (Los Angeles, Calif.), sophomore Alex Smilenov (Katy, Texas), junior William Steele (Katy, Texas), and Cline (1:30.59).

In the 1000 freestyle, freshman Riley Pestorius (Bridgewater, N.J.) swam to a lifetime best time of 9:23.35, winning the event by over eight seconds. Sophomore Troy Li (Carmel, Ind.) also scored in the event, taking fifth with a 9:47.49.

Freshman Michael Lincoln (Palo Alto, Calif.) was the sole Bear under the 1:40.00 mark in the 200 freestyle, taking second place with a 1:39.93. Junior Liam Hollowsky (Naples, Fla.) followed Lincoln’s lead, taking fourth place in 1:41.24. Both times were the fastest dual meet efforts of the year for Lincoln and Hollowsky.

Sung took second in the 100 backstroke, with a lifetime best time of 49.19. Sophomore Coley Sullivan (Louisville, Ky.) took fourth in the event with a 50.01. These were also the fastest dual meet results of the season for Sung and Sullivan.

Sophomore Toshiki Takahashi (Tokyo, Japan) and freshman Max Pokutta (Palo Alto, Calif.) teamed up to take fourth and fifth in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.

Juniors Matt Orringer (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and W. Steele swam to a fourth and fifth place finish in the 200 Butterfly. Orringer’s result of 1:52.98 was his fastest dual-meet swim of the season.

The Bears dominated the sprint freestyle events, taking first and second in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Cline (20.41 and 44.75) found the wall first in both of the sprints, and Smilenov (20.55 and 45.42) took second in both events. Sophomore Jagger Stephens (Agana Heights, Hagatna, Guam) also chipped in with a fifth place finish in the 100 freestyle (46.18).

Sullivan pulled away from the competition in the 200 backstroke to take the win with a 1:48.10, his best in-season time of the dual meet season. Junior Nicholas Brown (Sudbury, Mass.) stormed into the wall to take third in the event (1:50.23) and freshman Alex Park (Dix Hills, N.Y.) followed behind in fifth (1:53.09).

Lincoln (4:34.63) was out-touched in the 500 freestyle by less than a second, to place second overall. Pestorius (4:39.95) followed up his win in the 1000 freestyle with a fourth place finish in the event, and Hollowsky touched the wall in fifth with a 4:43.71.

The 100 butterfly was a strong event for the men as Sung won the event in a 49.01. W. Steele (49.23) and N. Brown (50.95) finished third and fifth respectively.

Park and Sullivan took second and fourth in the 200 IM to finish the individual events in the meet. Both Park’s 1:52.07 and Sullivan’s 1:53.64 were their fastest dual meet efforts of the season.

The meet ended on a very exciting note as Cline set a new pool record in the 100 freestyle (44.39) leading off the victorious 400-freestyle relay team of Cline, Sung, junior Charles Steele (Katy, Texas), and Smilenov. Their time of 2:59.99 was just .02 seconds off of the pool record in the event.

“We need to prep some of our men to be able to create this momentum earlier in the meet,” said Ip. “After a sluggish start today, we came back strong and won four of the final seven events. I’m proud of our team for making that adjustment and congratulations to Cody Cline on his 100 freestyle pool record to lead off our final relay win.”

The Bears next compete at the Ivy League Championships hosted by Princeton Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 24.

Press Release – Brown Women:

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving team defeated Cornell, 162-138, in its final meet of the regular season on Saturday at Teagle Pool. Junior Tatiana Prendella (Bernardsville, N.J.) and freshman Taylor Seaman(Brighton, Mich.) both recorded two first place finishes to lead the Bears.

The meet opened with the 200 medley relay, with a Brown team of senior Jenna Zagoren (Cherry Hill, N.J.), senior Ally Donahue (Tampa, Fla.), sophomore Jessie Blake-West (Belmont, Mass.) and Seaman placing second in 1:45.50.

Prendella gave Brown its first win of the day in the 1000 freestyle in 10:22.20. Sophomore Julia Armitage (Cleveland Heights, Ohio) added a fourth place finish in the event (10:33.94). Prendella later won the 500 freestyle (5:00.77) with Armitage placing fifth in the event (5:08.98).

Junior Jackie Karpowicz (Wakefield, R.I.) and sophomore Amelia Gilchrist (Greensboro, N.C.) went 2-3 in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:53.99 and 1:54.16, respectively. Senior Sarah Cronin (Westfield, N.J.) also recorded points in the event, placing fifth (1:55.52).

The Bears repeated the finish from the 200 freestyle in the 100 backstroke, taking second, third and fifth. Sophomore Sarah Welch (Beverly, Mass.) was the top finisher in second (57.42) and was followed by freshman Deanne Umbay (North Hills, Calif.) (59.35) and Zagoren (1:00.46).

In the 100 breaststroke, junior Tiffany Zhao (Beaverton, Ore.) came in second (1:06.00) while Donahue was right behind her in third (1:06.11).

Junior Emma Wittmer (Edina, Minn.) (2:07.42, third), sophomore Kelley Tackett (Columbia, Mo.) (2:08.17, fourth) and junior Charlotte Rosenberg(Chicago, Ill.) (2:09.21, fifth) gave the Bears points in the 200 butterfly.

Brown took the top-three spots in the 50 freestyle, with Seaman winning the event in 23.60 while junior Maddie Salesky (San Rafael, Calif.) took second (23.68) and sophomore Marley Cross (Seattle, Wash.) came in third (23.78). Seaman later won the 100 freestyle in 50.27 and Cross took second this time (51.26) while Salesky was in third (51.50).

Welch captured the 200 backstroke in 2:02.68 with Gilchrist coming in third (2:07.09) and Umbay in fifth (2:09.89).

The Bears went 2-3-4 in the 200 breaststroke with Donahue taking home second in 2:23.77, Crawford in third (2:24.43) and Zhao in fourth (2:24.73).

Nguyen placed second in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 56.69. Wittmer came in third (57.04) and Blake-West finished fourth (57.22). Nguyen turned in another second place finish in the 200 IM (2:07.00) with Welch placing third (2:08.90) and Rosenberg coming in fourth (2:09.95).

To close the meet, a team of Salesky, Prendella, Cross and Seaman won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.51, which broke the pool record at Teagle Pool, a record set by Brown two years ago. The B Team of freshman Tory Center (Madison, Wis.), Wittmer, Karpowicz and Cronin also took second in 3:29.53.

In diving, which was held on Friday night, sophomore Julia Benz (Superior, Colo.) won the 1M with a score of 245.09 while freshman Marisa Agarwal(Palo Alto, Calif.) was second with a 225.21 and sophomore Emily Zitkovsky (Lexington, Mass.) placed fourth (224.62).

For the 3M, Benz was Brown’s top finisher in second (265.05) while Zitkovsky (236.63) and Agarwal (235.94) came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Bears next compete at the Ivy League Championships hosted by Harvard Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17.