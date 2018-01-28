Minnesota Wins Twice, Purdue Over Northwestern in Triple Dual Meet

MINNESOTA VS. NORTHWESTERN VS. PURDUE – TRIPLE DUALS

Hosted by University of Minnesota

Triple Dual Format

Live Results

25 Yards

Women’s Scores – Final

Minnesota 212, Purdue 141

Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70

Purdue 269, Northwestern 84

Men’s Scores – Final

Minnesota 192, Purdue 160

Minnesota 258, Northwestern 93

Minnesota, Purdue, and Northwestern returned to the pool Saturday afternoon for the remaining races of their triple dual meet, hosted by the University of Minnesota. For the visiting Purdue and Northwestern men’s teams, this weekend provided a final tune-up for the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships, which will also occur at Minnesota in February and March, respectively.

The Minnesota women got things off to a good start with a 1:31.28 to win the 200 free relay. Danielle Nack led off in a 22.91, which Zoe Avestruz followed up with a 22.54 to put the Gopher women over 1.5 seconds ahead of Purdue at half-way. Freshman Mackenzie Padington swam a 22.70 on the third leg, and Kaia Grobe anchored in a 23.13. Purdue’s ‘A’ team finished 2nd in 1:33.75 and Minnesota’s ‘B’ team took 3rd in 1:34.33.

The Minnesota men also came out on top in their 200 free relay, touching 1:20.22 to Purdue’s 1:21.63. Bowen Becker led off the relay in a quick 19.59, making him the only swimmer in the field to go sub-20, despite the flat start. On Friday night Becker won the 50 in 19.64, also the only swimmer under 20 seconds.

Becker went on to win the 100 freestyle in 43.18, a full two seconds ahead of runner-up Tim Sates who touched in 45.19. Kyle Van Niekerk made it a clean sweep of the top-3 places for the Gopher men, finishing in 45.64. Becker also nabbed 4th in the 100 fly with a solid 49.14.

Purdue’s Adam Noens won two events today, taking the 400 IM by 5 seconds in 3:55.07, and the 200 back in 1:47.47. On Friday Noens took 2nd in both the 100 back (49.67) and the 200 IM (1:49.79).

Minnesota’s Danielle Nack dominated the 100 fly with a very fast 52.69. 2nd place went to Purdue’s Taite Kitchel in 55.08. Nack’s best time this season is a 51.79 from the Minnesota Invite, where she had the advantages of being both suited and rested. Coming within a second of her mid-season time bodes very well for Big Tens, which will take place at Ohio State February 14-17.

National Teamer Kaersten Meitz of Purdue followed up on her 12-second win in the 1000 Friday night with a 10-second win in the 500 Saturday. Meitz touched first in 4:41.00, while Minnesota’s Padington took 2nd in 4:51.77. Meitz first 500 split from last night’s 1000 (4:46.99) would have also been good enough for the win today, while her final 500 split from the 1000 would have only just fallen short of Padington (4:51.86).

Purdue’s Steele Johnson returned to competition this weekend for the first time since injuring his foot in November, finishing third on the 1-meter springboard with a score of 354.20.

Press Release – Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota men’s and women’s swimming and diving closed out their regular season with a pair of Big Ten victories Saturday afternoon defeating Northwestern and Purdue. The teams combined for 29 victories in the 40 event triple dual. Highlighting the weekend was a sweep of all eight relays as well was the butterfly and freestyle events.

Women

No. 18 Minnesota 212, RV Purdue 141

No. 18 Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70

Senior Brooke Zeiger started the Gophers winning ways, finish first in the 400 IM in a time of 4:22.53. Zoe Avestruz moments later gave Minnesota another victory beating out a host of Boilermakers in the 100 free (49.88).

Senior Danielle Nack completed yet another sweep of the butterfly events. Nack’s strong 100 fly finish of 52.69 out touched the competition in over two and a half seconds.

Sophomore Lindsey Kozelsky displayed another dominate performance in the 200 breast out touching the Purdue’s Cady Farlow at 2:11.86. The Gophers captured two more top five finishes in the 200 breast behind Rachel Munson (2:16.76) and Rae Bullinger (2:18.13).

Adding notable finishes on the day were Mackenzie Padington, Abbey Erwin and Erin Emery in the 500 free placing 2-4-5 respectively.

On the diving platform, Minnesota posted a 3-4-5 finish. Beth Ettterman captured the Gophers top finish (246.70) with Mariam Khamis (243.25) and Morgan Justus (233.45) right behind her in the 4-5 slot.

The Gopher relays were two-for-two winning both the 200 free relay (1:31.28) and 400 free relay (3:20.66).

Men

No. 24 Minnesota 192, Purdue 160

No. 24 Minnesota 258, Northwestern 93

Junior Bowne Becker continues to grow in the freestyle events. Becker captured the Gophers first top finish of the day completing the 100 free in 43.18. Teammates Tim Sates and Kyle Van Niekerk were right behind Becker in the 2-3 spots to give Minnesota the sweep.

Sophomore Tumoas Pokkinen led the charge in the 100 butterfly with a top time of 47.92. Matt Thomas captured the third place finish at 48.42 while Becker touched in just behind Thomas at 49.14.

In the 500 free Minnesota saw finishes in four of the top five spots. Sophomore Nick Saulnier placed second in the event touching the wall at 4:33.74. Junior Nick Plachinski (4:35.13), freshman Kristian Hansen(4:35.32), freshman Cameron Kelley (4:35.41) touched in 3-4-5 respectively.

Notable second place finishes for the Maroon and Gold were Justin Torres (4:00.06) in the 400 IM and Conner McHugh (1:57.92) in the 200 breast.

On the diving platform the Gophers were led by senior Alan LeBlang (393.35). Jeremy Moser (371.15) and Nick Yang (354.90) followed with the second and third place finishes.

Press Release – Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS – Six more event victories, headlined by Adam Noens’ sweep of the 200 backstroke and 400 individual medley, highlighted day two of the Big Ten Triple Duals for the Purdue swimming & diving teams.

The Boilermakers posted a split in the dual-scoring format, defeating Northwestern but falling to host Minnesota. With the dual meet season complete, the Purdue women finished the year 5-3 (3-2 B1G) while the Purdue men were 5-4 (2-3 B1G).

The Boilermakers won 12 events over the course of the two-day meet. Nick McDowell and Kaersten Meitz completed weekend sweeps of the distance freestyle events by both winning the 500 Saturday. Emily Meaney opened and closed her five-dive list in strong fashion, winning on the platforms with a score of 327.25. She bested the reigning NCAA platform champ, Northwestern’s Olivia Rosendahl, by 38 points.

Marat Amaltdinov won his showdown with Minnesota’s Conner McHugh in the 200 breaststroke. Both seniors were ranked among the top 10 nationally in the event entering the weekend. Amaltdinov (1:57.37) out touched McHugh (1:57.92) by .55 hundredths of a second. Chris Bals took third after besting both Amaltdinov and McHugh in the 100 breast Friday.

Noens won the 400 IM and 200 back about 15 minutes apart. The Purdue men had three of the top-five finishers in both events. The Boilermakers dominated both men’s backstroke events this weekend.

Cady Farlow (200 breast, 2:14.85) and Erik Juliusson (100 fly, 48.29) both posted Purdue season-best times while finishing second in their events. Those times doubles as NCAA provisional qualifying times (B Cuts). Juliusson accounted for a season-best time in the 100 fly for the second week in a row. Tim Barth (200 back), Megan Johnson (200 free), Taite Kitchel(100 fly) and Jackie Smailis (200 back) also posted runner-up finishes Saturday. Kitchel placed among the top three in all four of her individual events (100 and 200 fly, 200 and 400 IM) this weekend.

Press Release – Northwestern

MINNEAPOLIS — Northwestern men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams complete their dual season at Minnesota on Saturday.

On the men’s side, Minnesota outscored Northwestern, 258-93, while Purdue topped the Wildcats, 256-88. On the women’s side, Minnesota topped the Northwestern, 283-70, while Purdue bested Northwestern, 269-84.

The Wildcats’ men’s 200 free relay team of Almog Olshtein , Peter Lewczyk , Ryan Tate , Will Hofstadter took third in the event with a time of 1:22.09. Tyler Lis and Arjun Sharma each collected top-five finishes for NU. Lis placed third in the 200 back with a time of 1:49.48, while Arjun Sharma placed fifth in the 100 fly when he touched the wall in 49.65.

First year Ilectrka Lebl turned in an impressive performance in the 400 IM by placing second with a time of 4:23.15. Sophie Angus and Mary Warren each placed fifth in the 200 back and 100 free, respectively. Angus finished the backstroke event in 2:18.30, while Warren notched a time of 51.58.

Olivia Rosendahl took second in platform diving with a score of 289.15.

The women will return to action for the Big Ten Championships on Feb. 14-17, while the men return to the pool on Feb. 21-24 for their conference championship meet.

Day One Recap

The Northwestern men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs got off to a slow start in their Big Ten triple dual versus Minnesota and Purdue Friday night.

The Wildcats will attempt to find their stroke Saturday morning in their final tune up before the Big Ten Championships when they resume competition versus the Golden Gophers and Boilermakers at noon.

On the men’s side, first year long distance freestyler DJ Hwang continued to impress with a second place finish in the 1,000 free. Hwang finished behind the top Purdue swimmer, but picked up a win versus the Golden Gophers with a 9:19.77. After winning a pair of races last weekend, junior Will Hofstadter had another strong showing Friday evening, finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 55.93.

Junior Justin Hanson also picked up a fourth-place finishing, touching the wall in 1:50.30 in the 200 fly.

On the women’s side, junior diver Olivia Rosendahl faced her stiffest competition of the regular season yet. Rosendahl scored a 294.65 in the 1 meter springboard to finish second and a 334.15 on the 3-meter to finish third. She will compete in the platform on Saturday as she continues to work towards defending her national championship in the event.