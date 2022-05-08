Versatile Jen Reiter Commits to Cal Poly for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jen Reiter from Kailua, Hawaii, has announced her intention to swim at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo next fall.

“I am so stoked to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Cal Poly SLO!! Mahalo to my coaches, family, friends, and teammates that have supported me throughout this journey. Beyond psyched to become a mustang!!!”

A senior at Iolani High School, Reiter swims year-round for Aulea Swim Club on Oahu. She has a wide range of events, competing in back, free, fly, breast, and IM. Most recently, she swam the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at Spring Sectionals in Phoenix in March.

All her best backstroke times come from the Hawaii Short Course Senior Championships in November 2019, just before the pandemic hit. There, the 15-year-old had an outstanding meet, finaling in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. At the same meet two year later, she notched PBs in the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She finished 19th in the 50 free final, 4th in the 100 free, 8th in the 100 back, 9th in the 100 breast, and 7th in the 200 IM. She also swam the 100 fly and came in 4th in prelims.

At the Oahu Summer Invite last July, she was a top-8 finisher in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and she improved her LCM times in the 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 28.27

100 back – 59.00

200 back – 2:09.14

50 free – 25.44

100 free – 53.59

100 fly – 59.81

200 fly – 2:12.26

200 IM – 2:13.50

100 breast – 1:11.19

Cal Poly SLO competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The women placed seventh out of nine teams at the 2022 MPSF Championships. It took 58.80/2:06.96 in the backstroke, 23.94/52.64 in sprint free, 57.42/2:08.39 in fly, and 2:09.38 in the 200 IM to score at the conference meet this year.

