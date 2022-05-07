Former U.S. National Team Member Maxime Rooney Announces Retirement

As a 17-year-old, Rooney first turned heads at 2015 U.S. Nationals when he won the 200 free, breaking the world junior record in a time of 1:47.10. He later went on to win the same event at the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships in Singapore. In addition, he also won silver in the 100 free with a time of 48.87 behind Kyle Chalmers . His performances that year got him named on his first U.S. National team, in which he was the youngest male swimmer on the team.

A year later, Rooney competed at the U.S. 2016 Olympic Trials, finishing 9th in the 100 free and 14th in the 200 free. He was off of his 2015 times that meet, although his best time in the 200 free from the year prior would have finished fifth.

Rooney would then go on to spend the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 seasons competing collegiately with the University of Florida. As a Gator, he was a two-time SEC champion, winning the 200 free in 2017 and the 100 fly in 2019. He was also a two-time all-American, finishing 6th in the 200 free at the 2017 NCAA Championships and 4th in the 100 fly at 2019 NCAAs. After spending three years in Gainesville, Rooney transferred to Texas for his senior year, the 2019-20 season. However, he never got to swim his final collegiate championship meet, as NCAAs were canceled that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Rooney was an incredibly versatile college swimmer, having qualified for NCAAs in the 100/200/500 free, the 100 fly, and the 200 IM, he was arguably a better long course swimmer. At 2018 U.S. Nationals, he finished seventh in the 100 free with a time of 48.56, with Caeleb Dressel out-touching him by 0.06 seconds. But 2019 U.S. Nationals was where Rooney really shined. At that meet, he dropped nearly a second off his best time to finish second in the 100 free with a 47.61. That swim cemented Rooney as a favorite to make the 2020 Olympic Team.

Then, the pandemic hit. Olympic Trials were delayed by a year, and Rooney came into that meet as the third seed with his time from 2019. However, he was well off that mark in the 100 free and finished 11th in the semifinals with a time of 48.86, failing to make the finals or the Olympic team for the second time in a row.

Rooney also swam for LA Current for two seasons in the International Swimming League.