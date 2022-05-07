Former U.S. National Team Member Maxime Rooney Announces Retirement

Former U.S. National team member and 2015 World Junior Champion Maxime Rooney announced his retirement from competitive swimming Saturday afternoon via Instagram. He most recently competed at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials last week, where he finished 12th overall in the 100 free, 3rd in the 50 fly, and 8th in the 100 fly.
Twenty years of swimming to have these words woven into my heart. I’ve learned to love God, but more importantly I’ve learned it’s always been about His love for me. This was, is, and will always be His glory alone. As I transition out of swimming as an athlete, I know God’s favor will bring me to a place where I am utilized and challenged in order to grow. I know His love is moving and working to bring me from glory to glory. Now it’s time to thank God and personally thank all the people He has placed in this part of my life.
As a 17-year-old, Rooney first turned heads at 2015 U.S. Nationals when he won the 200 free, breaking the world junior record in a time of 1:47.10. He later went on to win the same event at the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships in Singapore. In addition, he also won silver in the 100 free with a time of 48.87 behind Kyle Chalmers. His performances that year got him named on his first U.S. National team, in which he was the youngest male swimmer on the team.
A year later, Rooney competed at the U.S. 2016 Olympic Trials, finishing 9th in the 100 free and 14th in the 200 free. He was off of his 2015 times that meet, although his best time in the 200 free from the year prior would have finished fifth.
Rooney would then go on to spend the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 seasons competing collegiately with the University of Florida. As a Gator, he was a two-time SEC champion, winning the 200 free in 2017 and the 100 fly in 2019. He was also a two-time all-American, finishing 6th in the 200 free at the 2017 NCAA Championships and 4th in the 100 fly at 2019 NCAAs. After spending three years in Gainesville, Rooney transferred to Texas for his senior year, the 2019-20 season. However, he never got to swim his final collegiate championship meet, as NCAAs were canceled that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Rooney was an incredibly versatile college swimmer, having qualified for NCAAs in the 100/200/500 free, the 100 fly, and the 200 IM, he was arguably a better long course swimmer. At 2018 U.S. Nationals, he finished seventh in the 100 free with a time of 48.56, with Caeleb Dressel out-touching him by 0.06 seconds. But 2019 U.S. Nationals was where Rooney really shined. At that meet, he dropped nearly a second off his best time to finish second in the 100 free with a 47.61. That swim cemented Rooney as a favorite to make the 2020 Olympic Team.
Then, the pandemic hit. Olympic Trials were delayed by a year, and Rooney came into that meet as the third seed with his time from 2019. However, he was well off that mark in the 100 free and finished 11th in the semifinals with a time of 48.86, failing to make the finals or the Olympic team for the second time in a row.
Rooney also swam for LA Current for two seasons in the International Swimming League.
Congrats on the amazing career. One of the fastest Americans to not make a senior international team. But that’s okay and Maxime seems okay with his career. Looking forward to whatever comes next for him and liked the poem.
One of the guys who seemed to have everything clicking right before the pandemic (great nationals the summer prior, primed to have a monster NCAAs with Texas), but couldn’t quite recapture that magic after that long layoff. He was a practice animal, and was probably one of those guys who needs to be in the water the most. I really admire his efforts to give it one more go this year, and despite not making the team seemed to be trending in the right direction if he wanted to continue.
But, I suppose he knew it was time to call it, and that’s the hardest thing to do for every swimmer. I am not religious myself, but I really appreciate… Read more »
Wow. I loved him as a swimmer and always rooted for him. When he broke out in 2019, I thought we would see a long and successful career, but its sad that it didn’t work out. Nevertheless, good luck on the next part of your life!