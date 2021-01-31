Versatile Gracie Streblow Commits to Nebraska-Omaha for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gracie Streblow from Valders, Wisconsin has committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha. She will join the Mavericks in the fall of 2021.

Streblow is a senior at Valders High School. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while swimming and participating a long list of extracurricular activities. As she told HTR News in October, “Throughout high school, I have been involved in marching band, concert band, symphonic band, Key Club (secretary), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Peer Leaders, Peer Tutors, educational assistant, BVCK varsity swim team (captain), Ozaukee Aquatics Club state and national swim team, and I am currently waiting to be inducted into National Honor Society.”

In November, she competed at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships. She placed 6th in the 100 back with a PB of 56.51 and came in 11th in the 200 free (1:56.70). A year ago, she had finished 15th and 18th in those respective events.

In club swimming, where she represents Ozaukee Aquatics, Streblow competed at 18&U Winter Championships (SCY prelims/LCM finals) in December. She finaled in the 50 free (27th) and 100 back (14th), and landed new PBs in the 100m back (1:07.94) and 200y back (2:05.84). In August, she updated her times in the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.53

100 back – 56.51

200 back – 2:05.84

50 free – 24.65

100 free – 53.46

200 free – 1:55.16

200 IM – 2:12.87

100 breast – 1:10.57

Streblow will suit up in the fall of 2021 with fellow commits Annika Harthoorn, Hailey Matthews, Heidi Lenarz, Holly Bernardin, Lilly Stafford, Lydia Johnston, Olivia Wassink, Payton Easley, Payton Krug, and Sadie Khalil.

