Minnesota Class A Finalist Heidi Lenarz Selects Nebraska-Omaha for 2021-22

Heidi Lenarz from Sartell, Minnesota has committed to swim at the University of Nebraska Omaha in the class of 2025.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim division 1 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha! Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me to get to this point. I am so excited to be part of such an amazing team! Go Mavs!! ❤️🖤”

Lenarz is a senior at Sartell High School, where she is a four-year letterwinner, and for Central Minnesota Aquatics. She is a versatile swimmer who excels in all strokes, but swims 500 free and 200 IM in high school. Representing Sartell-St Stephen at the 2019 Minnesota High School Girls Class A Championships last fall, she placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:07.86), 6th in the 500 free (5:11.51), 8th in the 200 medley relay (27.82 leadoff backstroke), and 5th in the 400 free relay (53.08 anchor). The previous year she was 8th in the 200 IM and 12th in the 500 as a sophomore.

In club swimming, Lenarz had an outstanding showing at the 2020 Minnesota Swimming Senior Short Course State Championships in March. She competed in the 200/500 free, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and put up personal best times in the 100 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Last summer, she finaled in the 400 free (23rd), 200 IM (14th), and 400 IM (11th) at the 2019 Minnesota Swimming Senior Long Course State Championships. She left the meet with new PBs I n the 200 free (2:13.23), 400 free (4:40.72), 200 IM (2:31.13), and 400 IM (5:21.37).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.32

100 free – 54.04

200 free – 1:57.16

500 free – 5:10.36

50 back – 27.37

100 back – 1:00.25

200 back – 2:11.82

100 breast – 1:07.21

200 breast – 2:27.90

200 IM – 2:07.42

400 IM – 4:35.11

