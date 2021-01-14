Free/IM Specialist Lydia Johnston Commits to Omaha for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lydia Johnston from Des Moines, Iowa has committed to swim for the University of Nebraska Omaha beginning in the fall of 2021.

Johnston is a senior at Roosevelt High School. She was a four-time finalist in November at the Iowa High School State Championships, placing 5th in the 500 free (5:08.19), 6th in the 200 IM (2:09.25), 14th in the 200 medley relay (26.52 fly leg), and 14th in the 400 free relay (53.56 anchor). She earned PBs in both individual events.

Johnston does her year-round swimming with Dowling Catholic Riptide. In February, swimming at the Iowa Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, she notched PBs in the 50/100 back and 200 free while placing 21st in the 200 free, 12th in the 500 free, 8th in the 1000 free, and 13th in the 200 IM. She earned a slew of PBs in long course meters in the summer of 2019 at the CSC Summer Invite in June and the Iowa Swimming Long Course Championships in July.

Johnston’s best SCY times would have scored at 2020 Summit League Championships in the 1650 free (6th, just ahead of current sophomore Maddie Mather), the 500 free (B final with Mather and junior Sydney Haynes), and the 200 IM (B final with sophomores Mallory Dickey and Annie Leinart and senior Becca Martini).

1650 free – 17:36.27

1000 free – 10:34.02

500 free – 5:08.19

200 free – 1:57.12

200 IM – 2:08.87

50 back – 28.21

100 back – 59.99

200 back – 2:11.60

Nebraska Omaha recently announced the addition of a men’s swimming and diving team for 2021-22.

Congratulations to Roosevelt Sr. swimmer Lydia Johnston on her verbal commit to D-1 University of Nebraska-Omaha. Lydia thanks her coaches, teachers, and friends for their help and support. We are so proud and excited to see what the future holds. Go Riders 💙🤍 and Go Mavs❤️🖤!! pic.twitter.com/MZu9vSsLkq — Roosevelt Activities (@trhsroughriders) October 15, 2020

