Klete Keller Charged In US District Court In Connection With Capitol Riots

Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Klete Keller has been charged in U.S. District Court after he was identified in videos among the mob that violently overtook the U.S. Capitol last week.
On January 6th, supporters of President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, broke into the United States Capitol Building and clashed with police. The riot happened as Congress was tallying electoral votes in last November’s election, in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump. Five people were killed amid the mob, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
Yesterday, an original SwimSwam report identified Keller amid the mob of people who had broken into the Capitol Rotunda. The 6’6″ Keller stood out in videos due to his height, and because he appears to be wearing his U.S. Olympic gear in the video. At least a dozen people within the sport identified Keller as the person in the video.
Now, Keller has been officially charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. A criminal complaint charges Keller with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement.
Here’s a look at those three charges and their potential sentences:
- Knowingly entering restricted building: a fine or imprisonment not more than one year, or up to ten years if “the offense results in significant bodily injury”
- Obstructing law enforcement: a fine or imprisonment not more than five years
- Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds: a fine or imprisonment not more than six months
Keller has already resigned from his job with real estate agency Hoff and Leigh. The company confirmed Keller’s resignation yesterday, saying that “Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest. But we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law.”
The 38-year-old swam in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympics, winning two gold medals. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement today condemning the riots. Without naming Keller, specifically, the USOPC referenced reports of an Olympic alumnus present during the riots. The full statement from USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland is below:
“As many of you know, there are reports of an alumni Olympic athlete involved in the horrific acts at the U.S. Capitol building last week. As we wait for law enforcement to confirm the identity of the individual and determine necessary action, and then evaluate any appropriate actions of our own, I want to share the following thoughts with our Olympic and Paralympic community.
First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol. They do not represent the values of the United States of America or of Team USA.
At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off. What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met. The people involved attacked the very fabric of the democracy we all proudly represent and, in turn, also let our community down. I urge everyone associated with Team USA to continue to celebrate our diversity of background and beliefs, stand together against hatred and divisiveness, and use our influence to create positive change in our community.”
Couldn’t have happened to a more ungrateful and arrogant guy. Glad he is jobless, now, too. Time to look back on your life and, perhaps, be ashamed about all you had and took for granted.
Get it, Marsha!
A persons political opinions are theirs by right and what they believe to be true. That does not mean he took anything for granted. In fact, anyone who participates in political discourse or even protest are showing that they want to make things better. Just because you may disagree with them about what would be better does not make them wrong or right you simply disagree. As with all politics sometimes things can go too far, for example many people think that the attempted siege of the white house and toppling of the statue of president Jackson might have been too far. Others believe burning 150 buildings owned by people that you don’t know in a city that you are… Read more »
Or perhaps some in society need to look in a mirror when they are in a minority but are unsatisfied with control of the US Senate and 34 state houses, 27 governorships, 6 out of 9 judges, etc…They cry about injustice and foment lies and false equivalencies. My stomach just turns when the spun and spew garbage like this.
I suspect there is plenty of garbage on both sides of the aisle.
Captain, he literally has said previously that he took for granted all he had and flushed it down the toilet.
“I’ll be honest I wasn’t a good employee…for the longest time because I expected it all to come to me as easily as swimming did… Once things started going south…I lost that enthusiasm… It’s a slow leadup of shirking responsibility, and just letting the little things slide every day…it eventually builds a critical mass and once that critical mass is built it’s that last final straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
Lol!
Not the tone needed right now, IMHO.
PS: Knowing how the justice system works [or not], he may well end up with a suspended sentence and a fine.
Whatever the legal outcome, I remember those Olympic swims – and they were delightful.
wow
Colorado Springs PD, go get your man. And SwimSwam, I hope you get your $50k from the FBI for leading them to Klete Keller.
SwimSwam’s really showing off quality reporting recently between this, the Wadley situation, and Sun Yang