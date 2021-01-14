Missouri HS State Champion Olivia Henderson Commits to Little Rock

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Columbia, Missouri native Olivia Henderson has committed to swim at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Arkansas Little Rock! I cannot thank my teammates, coaches, and family enough for getting me to this point. I can’t wait to see what the future holds! Go Trojans!”

Henderson, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, swims year-round for Columbia Swim Club and specializes in free, back, and IM. She placed 6th in the 100 back (58.90) and 10th in the 100 free (54.22) at the 2020 MSHSAA Girls Class 2 State Championships last February. She also contributed to the state-champion 400 free relay (53.17 split) and swam fly (26.01) on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay.

Henderson recently achieved three PBs at the 18&U Winter Championships in Lees Summit. She placed 10th in the 200 back, 11th in the 100 back, and 15th in the 100 free. She also time-trialed the 200 free and swam lifetime bests in the 200 free and 100/200 back.

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 26.96

100 back – 57.24

200 back – 2:02.69

50 free – 24.90

100 free – 52.69

200 free – 1:54.98

100 fly – 59.05

200 IM – 2:17.12

Henderson’s best times would have scored for UALR at the 2020 MVC Championships in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back and the C finals of the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly. She will join Caitlin Romprey, Devin Trammell, Gillian Boggs, Jaelle Carlson, Lara Alsader, Lauren Pieniazkiewicz, and Lucy Jahn in the Trojans’ class of 2025.

