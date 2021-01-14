Florida Adds Spanish National Team Diver Valeria Antolino Pacheco for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Diver Valeria Antolino Pacheco, who lives in Valera, Venezuela and dives for Spain, has signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Florida and will join the women’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2021.

“Valeria is a huge addition to Gator diving,” diving coach Bryan Gillooly said. “Her resume speaks for itself and her drive and determination are just what we are looking for at Florida. She will have an immediate impact in the NCAA and look for her in the next Olympic Games as well.”

In 2018, Antolina Pacheco represented the Spanish National Team at the European Junior Championships (silver on 1-meter springboard), FINA World Junior Championships (12th on 3-meter), and Youth Olympic Games (10th on 3-meter). She was also a finalist on the 3-meter board at FINA Grand Prix Madrid and Grand Prix Singapore in 2018.

In 2019, she won the 1-meter, 3-meter and 10-meter titles at both the Spanish Junior National and Senior National Championships. She was a bronze medalist in 3-meter and placed 7th in synchro diving at the European Junior Championships and she came in 8th on the 1-meter springboard at LEN European Championships.

In 2020 she competed at FINA Diving Grand Prix in Madrid and finished 5th on the 3-meter springboard and 18th on the 10-meter platform.

Antolina Pacheco will join the class of 2025 with Anna Auld, Aris Runnels, Brooke Zettel, Carina Lumia, Ekaterina Nikonova, Georgia Bates, Mary Kate Kelley, Micayla Cronk, and Olivia Peoples.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.