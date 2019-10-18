Georgia Bates to Join Sister Talia; Makes Verbal Commitment to Florida for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

University of Florida women’s swimming and diving have scored their third verbal commitment for the class of 2025. After Brooke Zettel and Micayla Cronk, Georgia Bates announced her intention to swim for the Gators in 2021-22. Her sister Talia Bates is a freshman this year on the Florida women’s team.

“I’m so proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Florida!! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and Hank for all the support. I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing group of girls!! Go Gators!!🧡🐊💙”

Bates lives in Gainesville, Florida. She attends Buchholz High School and swims year-round for Gator Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Bates specializes in fly, free, and back. She came in 6th in the 100 free (51.25) and 14th in the 100 back (57.99) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 4 State Championships. She also swam with her sister Talia on the winning 200 free relay, splitting 23.77 on the leadoff. Bates competed in the 50 free, 200 back, and 100 fly at 2018 Winter Juniors East. At 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, she swam the 50 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly. A week earlier she had come in 3rd in the 50 back, 7th in the 100 back, 4th in the 200 back, 3rd in the 50 fly, and 9th in the 100 fly at the Florida Swimming LSC Short Course Championships.

Best Times:

200 back – 2:01.44

100 back – 56.70

50 back – 26.89

100 fly – 55.68

100 free – 51.25

50 free – 23.70

Bates is close to scoring at the conference level in her top events. It took 53.86/1:56.25 in the backstroke, 53.75 in the 100 fly, 49.63, and 22.66 in the 50 free to score at 2019 SEC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.