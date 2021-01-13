Big Ten Swimming & Diving Schedule Will Kick Off This Weekend

This week marks the beginning of 2020-2021 Big Ten Swimming & Diving competition. Given the unique circumstances of the last year, the Big Ten is conducting its swimming & diving season differently than in years past. All 13 Big Ten universities that have swimming & diving programs are set to compete over 3 weekends during the next month, leading up to the Big Ten Championships, which are set for February 24-27 (women’s + men’s and women’s diving), and March 3-6 (men’s swimming).

This weekend (Jan. 15-16) will be the first of the 3 weekends of competition, with competitions set for Jan. 22-23 and Feb. 5-6 as well. 12 schools will be competing all 3 weekends, while Minnesota is only slated to race on the latter two weekends. Each meet has the possibility of being held as a one-day or two-day meet, and we may see separate men’s and women’s sessions in some cases to ensure social distances guidelines can be met.

WEEK ONE – JANUARY 15-16:

Michigan, Northwestern at Indiana

Wisconsin, Nebraska, at Iowa

Penn State, Rutgers, at Ohio State

Michigan State, Illinois, at Purdue

WEEK TWO – JANUARY 22-23:

Ohio State at Indiana

Minnesota, Purdue at Wisconsin

Iowa, Penn State at Northwestern

Michigan State, Rutgers at Michigan

Illinois at Nebraska

WEEK THREE – FEBRUARY 5-6:

Ohio State at Michigan

Iowa, Nebraska at Minnesota

Indiana, Rutgers at Purdue

Northwestern, Illinois at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Penn State

Defending women’s Big Ten Champs Ohio State, and men’s champs Michigan will face off in the final weekend of meets. interestingly, Ohio State’s men finished 2nd last year, while Michigan’s women did likewise, so we’ll see the top 2 men’s and women’s teams from last year go head-to-head in the regular season. Indiana took 3rd place in both the men’s and women’s champs last year, and swims both Michigan and Ohio State this season.