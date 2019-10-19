Florida on a Roll with 4th 2021 Verbal Commitment from Mary Kate Kelley

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

It’s been quite a couple of weeks for the University of Florida women’s swimming and diving class of 2025. Brooke Zettel, Micayla Cronk, Georgia Bates, and now Mary Kate Kelley have all announced their intention to swim for the Gators in 2021-22. Kelley is a junior at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville who specializes in back and fly. She finished 3rd in in the 100 back (55.45) and 3rd in the 100 fly (55.69) at the 2018 FHSAA 1A State Championship. She also led off Episcopal’s 200 medley relay (26.27 backstroke). In club swimming, where she represents Episcopal AmberJax, Kelley won the 100 back (54.30) and finaled in all her other events at 2019 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships. She placed 10th in the 50 free, 2nd in the 50 back, 2nd in the 200 back, 5th in the 50 fly, and 6th in the 100 fly and swam PBs in the 50 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50 fly.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Kelley earned PBs in the LCM 50/100/200 back and 200 IM at Southern Zone Sectionals in Gainesville, when she came in 4th in the 100 back (1:04.16), 5th in the 200 back (2:17.07), 10th in the 50 back (30.62), and 26th in the 200 IM (2:27.44). She also competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 back and 100 fly.

Best Times:

50 back – 25.58

100 back – 54.30

200 back – 1:58.61

50 fly – 25.61

100 fly – 55.69

Kelley is on the verge of scoring at the conference level for the Gators. It took 53.75/1:56.25 to score in the 100/200 backstroke events at 2019 SEC Championships, while 53.75 earned a second swim in the 100 fly.

