Verhoeven & Niewold Spar In Men’s 50 Fly At Bergen Swim Festival

2022 Bergen Swim Festival
- April 1-3, 2022
- Bergen, Norway
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Results
The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up from Norway today, with Dutchman Thomas Verhoeven nearly hitting his lifetime best in the men’s 50m fly.
24-year-old Verhoeven raced in the knockout rounds of the 50m fly event, topping the quarterfinals and semifinals before falling to silver in the final round. Verhoeven hit a mark of 23.45 in the former, a time which falls just .11 outside of his career-quickest 23.34 from last July.
He followed up that up with 24.54 here in Bergen before teammate Sean Niewold clipped his 24.78 with a 24.62 to ultimately top the podium.
Verhoeven’s top time of 23.45 sits just outside the top 5 performers list for 2022.
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY
|RANK
|TIME
|SWIMMER
|MEET
|DATE
|1
|23.31
|Florent Manadou (FRA)
|Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2
|3/5/22
|2
|23.33
|Naoki Mizunuma (JPN)
|Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships
|3/2/22
|3
|23.35
|Tzen Wei Teong (SGP)
|52nd Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships Invitational
|3/16/22
|4
|23.44
|Kouta Akahane (JPN)
|Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships
|3/2/22
|5
|23.44
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships
|2/10/22
Norway’s Jon Jontvedt topped the men’s 200m fly field in a mark of 1:58.90 after having already made some noise in the 800m free.
18-year-old Jontvedt posted a mark of 7:52.21 to take the men’s 800m free, rendering the teen as #4 in the world so far in 2022.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE
|RANK
|TIME
|SWIMMER
|MEET
|DATE
|1
|7:48.96
|Oliver Klemet (GER)
|2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet
|3/27/22
|1
|7:48.96
|Sven Schwarz (GER)
|2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet
|3/27/22
|3
|7:49.95
|Daniel Jervis (GBR)
|McCullagh International Meet
|2/24/22
|4
|7:53.03
|Shogo Takeda (JPN)
|Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships
|3/5/22
|5
|7:53.78
|Lukas Martens (GER)
|2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet
|3/25/22
Additional Notes:
- The women’s 100m breast saw Rosey Metz beat the field in 1:08.00.
- Maarten Brzoskowski captured the men’s 200m free gold in 1:48.98.
- 2015 FINA World Championships gold medalist Marco Koch placed 1st in the men’s 200m breast, logging a somewhat pedestrian 2:13.62, however. He was 1:02.56 in the 100m breast earlier, finishing 3rd.