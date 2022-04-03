Verhoeven & Niewold Spar In Men’s 50 Fly At Bergen Swim Festival

2022 Bergen Swim Festival

April 1-3, 2022

Bergen, Norway

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results

The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up from Norway today, with Dutchman Thomas Verhoeven nearly hitting his lifetime best in the men’s 50m fly.

24-year-old Verhoeven raced in the knockout rounds of the 50m fly event, topping the quarterfinals and semifinals before falling to silver in the final round. Verhoeven hit a mark of 23.45 in the former, a time which falls just .11 outside of his career-quickest 23.34 from last July.

He followed up that up with 24.54 here in Bergen before teammate Sean Niewold clipped his 24.78 with a 24.62 to ultimately top the podium.

Verhoeven’s top time of 23.45 sits just outside the top 5 performers list for 2022.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 23.31 Florent Manadou (FRA) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/5/22 2 23.33 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 3 23.35 Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) 52nd Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships Invitational 3/16/22 4 23.44 Kouta Akahane (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 5 23.44 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/10/22

Norway’s Jon Jontvedt topped the men’s 200m fly field in a mark of 1:58.90 after having already made some noise in the 800m free.

18-year-old Jontvedt posted a mark of 7:52.21 to take the men’s 800m free, rendering the teen as #4 in the world so far in 2022.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 7:48.96 Oliver Klemet (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22 1 7:48.96 Sven Schwarz (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22 3 7:49.95 Daniel Jervis (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/24/22 4 7:53.03 Shogo Takeda (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 5 7:53.78 Lukas Martens (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22

