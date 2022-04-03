Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Verhoeven & Niewold Spar In Men’s 50 Fly At Bergen Swim Festival

2022 Bergen Swim Festival

  • April 1-3, 2022
  • Bergen, Norway
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Results

The 2022 Bergen Swim Festival wrapped up from Norway today, with Dutchman Thomas Verhoeven nearly hitting his lifetime best in the men’s 50m fly.

24-year-old Verhoeven raced in the knockout rounds of the 50m fly event, topping the quarterfinals and semifinals before falling to silver in the final round. Verhoeven hit a mark of 23.45 in the former, a time which falls just .11 outside of his career-quickest 23.34 from last July.

He followed up that up with 24.54 here in Bergen before teammate Sean Niewold clipped his 24.78 with a 24.62 to ultimately top the podium.

Verhoeven’s top time of 23.45 sits just outside the top 5 performers list for 2022.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE
1 23.31 Florent Manadou (FRA) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/5/22
2 23.33 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22
3 23.35 Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) 52nd Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships Invitational 3/16/22
4 23.44 Kouta Akahane (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22
5 23.44 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/10/22

Norway’s Jon Jontvedt topped the men’s 200m fly field in a mark of 1:58.90 after having already made some noise in the 800m free.

18-year-old Jontvedt posted a mark of 7:52.21 to take the men’s 800m free, rendering the teen as #4 in the world so far in 2022.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE
1 7:48.96 Oliver Klemet (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22
1 7:48.96 Sven Schwarz (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22
3 7:49.95 Daniel Jervis (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/24/22
4 7:53.03 Shogo Takeda (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22
5 7:53.78 Lukas Martens (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22

Additional Notes:

  • The women’s 100m breast saw Rosey Metz beat the field in 1:08.00.
  • Maarten Brzoskowski captured the men’s 200m free gold in 1:48.98.
  • 2015 FINA World Championships gold medalist Marco Koch placed 1st in the men’s 200m breast, logging a somewhat pedestrian 2:13.62, however. He was 1:02.56 in the 100m breast earlier, finishing 3rd.

 

