Mityukov & Djakovic Log New Swiss Short Course Records

2022 SWISS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, April 2nd & Sunday, April 3rd

Oberkirch, Switzerland

SCM (25m)

Results

Two national records bit the dust as the 2022 Swiss Team Championships concluded from Oberkirch today.

First in the men’s 100m freestyle, Roman Mityukov fired off a lifetime best of 47.39 to top the podium and enter his name into the record books for Switzerland.

Opening in 22.63 and clsoing in 24.76, Mityukov’s time here overtook the previous Swiss standard of 47.50 Lang Fiori logged during the supersuit era of 2009.

Entering this meet, 21-year-old Mityukov’s SCM 100 free PB rested at the 47.67 he produced in Abu Dhabi leading off his nation’s 4x100m free relay.

The next Swiss record to fall came at the hands of Antonio Djakovic in the men’s 1500m freestyle. The 19-year-old posted a big-time 14:59.81 to become the first man from his nation to ever dip under the 15:00 threshold in the SCM version of this event.

Splitting as follows, Djakovic’s time overtook the previous national record of 15:08.23 Christian Schreiber put up just last year.

A time of 15:12.60 represented Djakovic’s personal best entering this meet, meaning he found a way to hack nearly 12 seconds off of his career-fastest to now rank as Switzerland’s best-ever in the event.

Djakovic was the 400m free bronze medalist at the 2021 World Short Course Championships.